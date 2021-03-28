Just in time for spring, an app for homeowners seeking to connect with lawn care professionals launched in Norman this month.
GreenPal, a Nashville-based startup launched in 2012, was created to provide ease of access to landscaping services in the area. The mobile app, now in 48 states and 250 markets, is billed by co-founder Gene Caballero as the “Uber of lawn care.”
With the rise of ride-hailing mobile apps like Uber and Lyft around that time, Caballero said he saw an opportunity to take the app service concept to the lawn care industry.
“I just kind of figured if a stranger was going to [allow] another stranger to come pick them up, then at some point, they could do that with lawn care,” Caballero said. “The website launched in 2012, but we didn’t start doing transactions with people, other than friends and family, until about 2015.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in customers’ use of contact-free services, a trend Caballero said his business has benefited from.
In 2020, GreenPal generated $20 million in revenue across the U.S., which doubled the company’s revenue from 2019.
“I think the only contributing factor is that our service is contactless,” Caballero said. “Traditionally, if you need your lawn mowed, you call a few people, then they have to come to the property and you’d have to let them in. On top of that, when the service is complete, the vendor would have to send an invoice or knock on the door, so our platform 100% eliminates human contact.”
The influx in users looking for services has resulted in over 25,000 landscaping professionals using GreenPal to grow their business.
Caballero said after signup through the GreenPal website or mobile app, homeowners seeking lawn care can enter their home address and the type of services they are looking for, and they will receive multiple quotes from companies in their city.
As many homeowners associations have certain requirements, Caballero said the app has options which allow for users to provide detailed specifications in their search for services.
“Whether they are looking for somebody to just knock it down, or if they’re looking for it to be neat, the homeowner can get as detailed as they would like, and all the local vendors will be able to see that information” Caballero said. “There’s also a text box so they can say, ‘I would like my Bermuda grass cut at two inches, and please blow the grass clippings away from any hard surfaces.’”
After assessing a user’s requests, lawn care companies give a price to them based on square footage and Google Street View.
“Once the homeowner receives the quotes, they can see vendor ratings, reviews, price and pictures of previous work before they decide which company to work with based on that criteria,” Caballero said. “Typically with this process, homeowners are able to get pretty aggressive pricing as a vendor may already service a property in that neighborhood or is just getting started and growing the business.”
Caballero said the process in place generally results in customers getting a competitive price for the requested services.
Caballero said the company chose Norman for expansion because suburban towns tend to have more yards, whereas cities like Chicago, Illinois or Atlanta have a high number of apartments.
He said as the app grows in Norman, he hopes to expand to other areas of the state.
“We already have 30 to 40 local landscaping professionals just in Norman that have signed up,” Caballero said. “We kind of took the DoorDash approach and that has fared well for us.”
While GreenPal didn’t officially launch in Norman until this month, Seth Flies has used the app to grow his lawn mowing business in the Oklahoma City metro area since he was in high school years ago.
Flies said while there are plenty of yards in Norman and Oklahoma City, as a high school student, it was difficult for him to find lawns without just going door to door.
“I found GreenPal on Facebook and I started using the app, and there’s no shortage of customers,” Flies said. “It was really easy to book lawns and I wasn’t losing a large cut or anything that was detrimental to my pay.”
Flies said his customers seemed pleased with the app because it creates somewhat of a competitive market.
“They don’t just have to let a kid that knocked on their door mow their lawn — they can look at ratings and see what other customers have to say about an individual or their company,” Flies said. “Obviously with how this generation is moving, technology is a huge deal and apps make things like this easy.”
To learn more about GreenPal and sign up, visit yourgreenpal.com/ok/norman-lawn-care.
