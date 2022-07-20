A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit from former Cleveland County employee Allen Shetley — whose alleged actions prompted officials to ask the state for an audit — against District 3 County Commissioner Harold Haralson, who fired him.
Special District Judge Nathaniel Hales on Wednesday dismissed Shetley’s indebtedness lawsuit against Haralson because Shetley was not present at the time of the hearing. Shetley in his lawsuit alleged Haralson was “wrongfully in possession” of $2,591 worth of supplies he bought himself when Haralson fired him.
Haralson fired Shetley earlier this year after an employee told him Shetley might have stolen fuel and parts from the county. Shetley was fired because his boss “could not prove anything,” according to a report filed with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
Shetley said he plans to continue his legal battle, even since his case was dismissed.
“I was in waiting room out front and nobody ever called my name,” Shetley said in a written statement to The Transcript. Hales called his name twice inside the courtroom.
Shetley said he’s in the process of turning the case back over to an attorney because he has “no clue what to do now without some legal advice.”
Haralson, who also was not present at the hearing Wednesday did not immediately respond to request for comment about the case getting dismissed, Shetley not showing or if he could speak to Shetley’s allegations now that the lawsuit was out of litigation.
Haralson asked the state to audit the county after he fired Shetley. County public information officer Joy Hampton said in a prepared statement that Haralson requested the audit “out of an abundance of caution.”
Shetley has alleged Haralson wrongfully fired him, and that he had “no reason” to steal the supplies reported.
Byrd said on July 6 that the county’s financial statement and its findings will be included in the report, which will be published “in the near future.”
Haralson's term as county commissioner will expire at the end of this year, as he lost the June 28 Republican primary to challenger Rusty Grissom.