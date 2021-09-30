Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.