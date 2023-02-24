The family of a man who died in the Cleveland County Detention Center in November is accusing the jail’s medical provider of negligence, insufficient training and a culture of indifference.
Terrance Lavon Osborne would still be alive if the staff of Turn Key Health Clinics had been properly trained, family members claim in a lawsuit filed in federal court in December.
The detention center, which is run by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, is facing scrutiny over the jail deaths of two women who died 12 days apart in December.
The women, Shannon Hanchett, 38, and Kathryn Milano, 66, struggled with physical and mental health issues at the time of their arrests, friends and family have told The Transcript.
In a court brief, Turn Key claims the Osborne lawsuit has nothing to stand on because it has not proven “deliberate indifference” and the case does not establish a policy failure that led to the inmate’s death.
Osborne, 43, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and bilateral peripheral edema prior to his arrest by Norman police on Oct. 21, 2020, according to the lawsuit.
Court records show he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamines in August 2019.
On Nov. 13, 2020, about three weeks after his arrest, Osborne “was found unresponsive in his cell” and had to be revived during transport to a hospital. He was placed on life support and never regained consciousness, the lawsuit stated.
Norman Regional Health Systems did not detect any of his prescribed medications in his system at the time, according to the complaint.
Pattern of neglect
The family alleges Turn Key was made aware of Osborne’s health conditions during the jail’s medical intake process but did not obtain his medical records “despite being given the names of those doctors,” according to the lawsuit.
They also complain in the lawsuit the provider did not administer any of his medications for “at least the first three days” he was in the jail.
Turn Key told the court it obtained Osborne’s discharge paperwork from Norman Regional the day he was arrested and ordered that his medications should continue “on or around Oct. 24.”
Osborne was seen by a Turn Key clinician on Oct. 26 “who merely recited his condition and ordered that he be seen again in 90 days despite the chronic and life-threatening nature of his condition,” according to the complaint.
That same day he was transported to Norman Regional, where a doctor ordered he be seen by a physician in 1-3 days.
The lawsuit alleges Turn Key did not attempt to evaluate Osborne until eight days later, on Nov. 4, and staff did not monitor indicators for his worsening condition, including fluid retention.
Turn Key argues in a court filing that Osborne repeatedly refused to be treated by its medical staff and demanded to be taken to Norman Regional.
The provider also stated to the court that clinical staff ordered Osborne’s weight should be monitored.
The lawsuit alleges that he was unable to take medications because of his “inability to get up arising from his fatigue edema and other symptoms related to his congestive heart failure.”
Turn Key’s court response admitted Osborne “did not receive his medications on multiple occasions due to his inability to go to the medication cart to receive his scheduled medications.”
The family alleges in the complaint that Osborne did not receive proper care despite his obviously worsening condition, which included “increased weeping fluid from his legs, swelling, skin sloughing off his feet, infection in his legs and feet” and “continued complaints of chest pain and shortness of breath.”
The family also claims Turn Key’s licensed practicing nurses are not adequately trained.
“Turn Key does nothing to assess the skills and competency of those LPN’s hired to provide the majority of medical care to detainees,” according to the lawsuit.
Turn Key’s response generally referred to the lawsuit’s allegations as “blatantly untrue.” The court filing also said the family’s lawsuit failed to establish a specific “custom or practice” that caused Osborne to be deprived of care, which led to his death.
