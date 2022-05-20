Seven months after Oklahoma ended its nearly seven-year execution moratorium, capital punishment in the state is once again on hold.
The pause, prompted by a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol, appears likely to continue for at least the next few months. U.S District Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling in the case will determine whether or not the state can resume executions in the near future.
Attorneys representing more than 30 death row prisoners argue that midazolam, the first of three drugs in Oklahoma’s execution protocol, does not render a person fully unconscious and subjects the condemned to an unconstitutional level of pain and suffering. The state contends the drug works as intended and will quickly render a prisoner unconscious and insensate to pain.
A trial on the matter began Feb. 28 and concluded March 7. Due to the magnitude of evidence presented, attorneys and journalists covering the trial understood it would take months for Friot to decide on the case.
Recent court filings signal a verdict could arrive within weeks.
Last week, attorneys representing the state and plaintiffs submitted post-trial briefs, the final component necessary for Friot to settle the matter. The reports offer detailed insight into the testimony of sworn witnesses and evidence presented in court.
Friot will reference the post-trial briefs, as well as the trial transcript and handwritten notes, and issue a final written ruling.
The outcome of the case will have immediate implications for capital punishment in Oklahoma and other states that use midazolam in their lethal injection protocol.
If Friot sides with Oklahoma, state officials could immediately seek execution dates for 27 death row prisoners. The Department of Corrections has stated it has the lethal injection supplies necessary to carry out all pending executions.
A favorable ruling for the plaintiffs would prompt the state to come up with a new execution protocol. If lethal injection supplies are unavailable or the method has been ruled unconstitutional, Oklahoma’s constitution authorizes nitrogen asphyxia and firing squad as alternative methods.