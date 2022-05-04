In light of a recently-filed lawsuit, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will not be permitted to use money from a $200 million line of credit to further its plans to build two toll roads in Norman after an oversight council’s decision Wednesday.
The OTA announced its $5 billion, 15-year Advancing and Connecting Communities and Economies Safely Statewide plan in February, including two proposed toll roads through Norman. One will extend the Kickapoo Turnpike from Interstate 40 south through east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird in the watershed to Purcell while another will run along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City. The OTA refers to the east Norman turnpike as the Southern Extension.
The Council of Bond Oversight voted to approve the OTA’s plans to use $200 million in a revolving line of credit with the contingency that those funds are not used on Norman projects. The money would be used for environmental studies and engineering fees to begin work on proposed turnpike projects.
Three of those projects are the subject of a lawsuit filed in Cleveland County District Court on Monday. Staff told the Council that final approval of the line of credit would be based on the absence of litigation.
Pike Off OTA filed a legal challenge to the language from a 1987 bill that authorized numerous projects, but not the South Extension. The organization contends that because turnpike projects are authorized by the state legislature, the OTA cannot build an unspecified road absent in a bill.
The group also pointed to two bills that specified the South Extension in 1999 but failed to pass, their lawsuit states.
After Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz assured the councilors that the OTA would not use the line of credit on Norman projects until the lawsuit determination, the council approved its application for the money to be spent on other projects.
He assured the council that there were many other projects to begin and thanked them for granting conditional approval.
“Certainly we’re going to be attentive as we work our way through the legal proceedings as we work our way through the ACCESS Oklahoma plan,” Gatz said, referring to the formal title of the state’s turnpike extension plan. “We appreciate the council’s consideration.”
Gatz told the council he believed OTA “will ultimately prevail” in the lawsuit but declined to elaborate for The Transcript on why he was confident the OTA would win.
“We just were made aware of the suit that was filed yesterday,” Gatz said. “Our legal team hasn’t really had an opportunity to review that yet, so I wouldn’t have a lot of comments on that.”
Gatz admitted the lawsuit delays the OTA’s plans during a press conference following the meeting.
“Does that bring a new dynamic to the consideration? Sure,” he said to a room full of reporters. “We’ll have to consider that, but again we are very early in this [15-year] process.”
That delay will give Pike Off OTA and residents who plan to resist the Norman turnpikes time to muster other offenses such as an initiative petition. While the organization’s attorney Robert Norman said he could not speak about the specifics of the petition for the OTA, he confirmed that one is being planned.
“As I understand, that is another project that is in the works, an initiative petition to kind of reign in or redefine, to put in some accountability infrastructure that’s never been put into the OTA before,” Norman said.
He added that the alleged absence of authorization through the legislature for Norman area turnpikes disallows the public to make their voices heard to their lawmakers and gives the OTA broad power to do what it wants.
“They [OTA] need to go back to the legislature and ask for authorization to amend the statutes and allow them to build these turnpikes,” Norman said. “That way we can have a public discussion for public debate in the legislative debate that we need to have. OTA is just saying, ‘We want these, we think they’re good projects, therefore we’re going to build them.”
Norman said the council made the right decision to halt any spending on Norman turnpikes.
“I think that’s exactly what the council should have done and exactly what we were advocating for,” he said.
Pike Off OTA spokesman Michael Nash appreciated the council’s decision.
“These projects for the foreseeable future are stopped,” Nash said. “I want to get some more specifics on the terms and conditions and what that means in plain language, so I will be speaking with the attorney.”
Nash said his organization will make sure the OTA does not spend money on forbidden projects.
“We’re going to have to be doing Freedom of Information Act requests and Open Records [Act] requests non stop, so we’ll keep an eye on what they’re spending money on,” he said.