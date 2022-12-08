The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has stopped work on all proposed turnpikes after a judge ruled against the agency last week, officials confirmed Wednesday.
OTA’s long-range plan is estimated to cost $5 billion and includes one turnpike along Indian Hills Road in Norman and another in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
However, a recent ruling in favor of a lawsuit brought by 245 residents has placed those plans on hold. A judge sided with attorney Stan Ward and found OTA insufficiently worded its agendas to inform the public of actions taken earlier this year to authorize the agency’s ACCESS plan.
Ward on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to agency attorneys after a member of his legal team spoke with and photographed a representative of agency contractor CEC working on I-35 and Indian Hills Road on Tuesday afternoon, his letter revealed.
The letter noted that the agency’s willful violation of the act meant that contracts related to the agenda are void and must stop.
“As you know, as are the result of the Court’s ruling, all contracts awarded and entered with the OTA from the January or February 2022 board meetings are invalid,” the letter read.
An email obtained by the Transcript showed OTA sent out an order to cease work on ACCESS projects at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday — about six hours after agency board members met behind closed doors to discuss the lawsuit.
OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark said the interaction between Ward’s legal team member and a CEC contractor Tuesday was not the reason it ceased work on those projects.
Perry said OTA staff “concluded it was appropriate to send” the order to contractors, in an email Wednesday afternoon.
“While the Authority disagrees with the recent district court’s ruling, OTA acknowledges it and, as a result, has notified the impacted consultants to pause their work on the ACCESS Oklahoma program,” Clark said.
“This will allow the OTA to evaluate its options and develop the necessary corrective action items for the board’s consideration. Such efforts will assist the OTA in moving forward in a deliberate and thoughtful manner and in compliance with the court’s decision.”
The email also shows OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle acknowledging the agency had received an “adverse decision” in the lawsuit.
“In the interim, and as a result of the Court’s decision, it is necessary that your contract work is paused on the ACCESS Oklahoma program,” his mass email to contractors read.
“This includes the following Services: Program Management, On-Demand Design Engineering, Utility Management, Right of Way Management. This is effective at 12pm central time (noon) Thursday December 8th, 2022 and shall remain effective until the Authority Board is able to consider and take corrective action as described or as otherwise directed by the OTA.”
Echelle’s email indicated he had spoken with contractors by phone before he sent the email.
“As I stated on the call, I’m sorry to put you and your people on pause,” it read. “Nobody anticipated the court’s decision. If you have any questions please reach out to us here at OTA.”
The email was addressed to consulting and engineering firms including Poe & Associates, Garver & Associates, EST Inc, Cowan Group, Connect CEC, TEIM Design, Hudson Prince, Benham, CPYI, and MacArthur Associated Consultants.
