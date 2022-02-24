McALESTER — Two Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma citizens filed a lawsuit in federal court, stating Oklahoma does not have the right to tax tribal members, and seeking repayment of taxes paid under protest.
Attorneys for Nellie and Harold Meashintubby are asking a federal judge to decide whether the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, and subsequent rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, extends beyond criminal jurisdiction.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison.
Oklahoma's criminal appeals court in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw Nations in eastern Oklahoma. The ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands under federal jurisdiction, as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
“Even though McGirt involved a criminal jurisdiction question under the Major Crimes Act, the Indian Country classification for the reservation lands applies to both civil and criminal jurisdiction issues,” the suit states.
Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairperson Shelly Paulk, Vice Chair Mark Wood and Secretary Charles Prater are named in the lawsuit in their official capacities.
“Despite recent federal and state court rulings affirming that the reservation boundaries of certain tribes in Oklahoma were never disestablished by Congress, defendants continue to assert that these reservation lands are not Indian Country to exempt tribal members’ income tax,” the document states.
The documents state the Meashintubbys “fall squarely within the law preempting the state of Oklahoma from assessing, levying, and collecting tax, including penalties and interest, from their income.”
A 2020 report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission said the state no longer could tax the individual income tax of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens who live and work within the tribe’s boundaries. The OTC’s report mainly focused on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation but provided additional analysis “should the reasoning in McGirt be extended” to the remaining Five Tribes.
Oklahoma Administrative Code § 710:50-15-2 states the income of an enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe shall be exempt from Oklahoma individual income tax when the person “is living within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs; and the income is earned from sources within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs.”
In a November 2020 letter to the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants, OTC states the McGirt decision was limited to criminal matters under the Major Crimes Act and that the OTC report only outlined the potential tax impact McGirt could have.
“However, until a court of competent jurisdiction expands McGirt to apply to administration of taxes, the expansion of the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation under McGirt does not impact OTC’s administration or enforcement of the tax laws of the state,” the letter stated.
The lawsuit states the Meashintubbys amended their 2017 tax return to claim the exemption on the basis they lived and earned income in 2017 from sources within the Choctaw Nation Reservation, with the OTC denying the claim with “no legal basis.” A protest letter was sent to the OTC with no reply, the lawsuit states.
The couple stated they filed their 2020 tax return with the same exemptions with the OTC again denying the exemption
“In response, Plaintiffs sent to the OTC Chairman a letter, dated November 12, 2021, and included a payment of the total tax due being paid under protest and included a notice of intent to file suit under Oklahoma law,” the document states.
The document states despite paying the amount due under protest, the Meashintubbys received a notice from the OTC demanding payment of the interest and penalty amounts due for 2020.
The lawsuit is asking a federal judge to rule the Choctaw Nation Reservation is “Indian Country” under federal law and to prohibit the OTC from assessing, levying, and collecting taxes, including penalties and interest, upon the Meashintubbys, and that the income from the couple is not taxable by the state.
If the federal Tax Injunction Act or other law prohibits relief from income taxes, attorneys ask the judge to order an injunction against the state from imposing and taking any assertive action to collect interest or to penalize the couple under state law, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also asks for the Meashintubbys to be awarded the recovery of the income tax paid under protest for tax year 2020 and all other relief allowed by law and as the court finds just and equitable.
When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the OTC said the commission could not comment on pending litigation.