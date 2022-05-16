Lazy Circles in downtown Norman is one of 44 Oklahoma breweries involved in a collaboration to celebrate the state’s craft beer scene.
Last year, the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma facilitated a collaboration for American Craft Beer Week. For the first statewide beer week in 2022, CBAO executive director Tabbi Burwell said they have expanded on that idea.
To kick off the inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Week, which runs May 16-20, participating breweries and cideries in the state will submit their own recipe choosing two unique ingredients.
“This year, we’ve encouraged brewers to get creative with two specific ingredients and make their own version of Trail Mix for this momentous week,” Burwell said.
Each variation of Trail Mix will offer a Cascade Hop and a Pilsner Malt, but all other ingredients are up to the brewery. For each glass sold of Trail Mix, $1 will be donated back to the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma.
Lazy Circles founder and co-owner Stephen Swanson, said he and some of the other brewers decided to create what they call a “California Common,” which generally have a malty, lager-like taste. Anchor Steam is likely the most widely sold beer of this style.
“Our new brewer Robert Love and our head brewer, Steven Basey kind of took it and ran with it, and they decided to brew a California Common — you’re taking a lager yeast, and fermenting it at ale temperatures, so the notes come from a little bit of sweetness from those malts,” Swanson said.
For those who enjoy a beer less on the hoppy side, Swanson said this “Nompton Common” should suit their palette.
Lazy Circles will debut their limited release “Trail Mix” collaboration at Norman Farm Market on Tuesday at The Well. This will be the first time a local brewery has sold their product at the market. The brewery will sell their craft beer week collaboration in 4-pack cans to the public.
“[The Well] has been wanting to get a brewery out there, and our taproom is actually closed on Tuesdays, so I wanted to have something that we could do to jumpstart it,” Swanson said.
Norman Farm Market manager Kate Cooper said they are excited to have breweries come out to sell at the Tuesday market. 405 Brewing Co. will also start selling on Tuesday market days.
“Our Tuesday markets are a fun and relaxing after-work environment,” Cooper said.
While Saturday morning markets have a fun vibe with lots of people and a record number of vendors, the Tuesday evening markets have many of the same vendors and others that people won’t see on Saturday.
Both include everything from fresh produce and loads of plants to baked goods, dog treats, skin care products, arts and craft gift items and a variety of beverage products.
“We are also adding food trucks to our Tuesday evening farm markets and we’re still looking to fill more of those slots.”
Cooper asked that any food trucks interested in serving the Tuesday evening market email her at kcooper@clevelandcountyok.com.
The Farm Market is at the Cleveland County Wellness Square [The Well] this year, 210 S. James Garner Ave. The Well is a collaboration between Cleveland County and the Cleveland County Health Department.