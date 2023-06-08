Food, wine and raising money are on the agenda Saturday night at the NOUN Hotel as the Rotary clubs of Norman present the annual Le Tour De Vin fundraiser, one of the biggest wine tastings in the state.
The annual event is in its 19th year of bringing wine lovers and vineyards together in one location to sample wines, eat food and fundraise for a good cause.
The main tasting event on Saturday will feature 19 different wine vendors presented by Republic National Distributing Company and include live and silent auctions to benefit Food and Shelter Inc.
Le Tour De Vin Executive Director Joe Gill said the live auction packages have changed this year, from material goods to travel packages to different destinations, including a Taste of Tuscany package and another with a trip to Jamaica.
“With the fact of Covid being down now people are wanting to travel more, so that why we went more toward travel experience,” said Gil. “There are eight items this year with most of them being really nice trips.”
Another part the event is the extra option of a whiskey table for $50, which Gil says adds another layer to the event
“You can taste wine, whiskey and have hors d'oeuvres,” he said. “People will also have the opportunity to talk to people and visit with people from the vineyards.”
Proceeds from the wine tasting will benefit The Share Center, a project of Food and Shelter, that will combine a food pantry with a grocery store shopping experience for those in need.
The money will be used to help finish the center, which will centralize food pantries across Norman into one space that will provide more than the traditional pantry offerings, according to Executive Director April Doshier.
“Rotary clubs here in Norman do amazing things,” she said. “They are our community leaders and they are the front of the line for service everywhere you go, so to have their backing and that support of the work that we do for struggling families means so much to us and validates our work. It’s really special.
“It’s been really exciting to be able to partner with Rotary because they have a long history of service in the community and this is really a great way to expand that brand of service above self.”
Food and Shelter is a Norman nonprofit that provides short-term, long-term, and supportive housing for individuals and families that are homeless, as well as providing food for those in need.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at NOUN Hotel, 542 S. University Blvd.
Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance at https://www.letourdevin.com/
