The League of Women Voters of Norman is hosting two forums ahead of the Feb. 8 elections for mayor and city council.
The Mayoral Candidate Forum is from 6:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The Councilmember Candidate Forum for Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 is 6:30–8 p.m. the following Monday, Jan. 24.
Both forums will be held in council chambers in the Norman City Hall, located at 201 West Gray St.
People can attend in person (please wear masks) or participate online through the City of Norman YouTube page at youtube.com/user/CityOfNormanOK.
Candidates have been encouraged to answer questions and share information that can be viewed by voters on VOTE411.org.
The LWVN is a nonpartisan organization with a mission of empowering voters. The League is committed to asking unbiased questions and providing equal opportunities for all candidates to be heard. People can learn more about the League at my.lwv.org/oklahoma/norman.