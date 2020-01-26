Norman’s League of Women Voters will host a city council candidate forum at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers. Even numbered Wards up for reelection include 2, 4, 6 and 8.
Co-Chairperson Sandra Bahan said candidates will answer a predetermined question from the league and a question and answer session from the public will be held.
“We screen them [questions] so we don’t have a lot of duplicates or an inappropriate question,” Bahan said. “They can be addressed to one candidate or by ward or to all candidates.”
Bahan hopes to see many questions come from the public, rather than only from members of the league.
“It’s not about the league,” she said. “It’s about informing the citizens.”
Candidates will be allowed to make a brief opening statement prior to the questions, followed by a short closing statement. The forum will last approximately 90 minutes.
Three candidates filed for Ward 2, including Matthew Salcido, David Perry, and Andrew Tiffany. For Ward 4, incumbent Lee Hall drew opponent Gale Hobson. Ward 6 incumbent Bill Scanlon is challenged by Doug Kalicki and Elizabeth Foreman. Ward 8 incumbent Matt Peacock did not draw an opponent, however Bahan said he plans to attend the forum.
The League of Women Voters Norman chapter has been in operation since the 1930s.
