A celebrated interactive art venue is ready to continue negotiations with the City of Norman to pursue a lease or purchase of city-owned property, city officials say.
The Norman City Council considered during its Tuesday meeting whether it would be advantageous to offer a long-term lease to Factory Obscura or a purchase contract with the contingency that the city would be offered the property should the art museum later sell.
Factory Obscura in an interactive art museum in Oklahoma City. It features temporary collectives and consists of 30 artists who contribute to exhibits, their website reads.
For months, the museum and the city have discussed Factory Obscura’s intent to expand its Oklahoma City-based operations to Norman. During talks at Tuesday night’s study session, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said Factory Obscura has accumulated investors and is ready to move negotiations forward.
The proposed city-owned office strip location is at 118 N. Gray St., an area that will eventually become a two-way street and receive improvements, Walker said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley raised former councilor Kate Bierman’s concerns that the city was not first facilitating the opportunity for local artists and claimed there were “some controversial things with Factory Obscura.”
Studley did not provide more details during the meeting and later told The Transcript she was speaking with people who expressed concerns about their experiences with Factory Obscura.
No court records were found on the state court network’s site showing criminal charges or lawsuits.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he was not aware of any concerns of controversy related to the museum and had not received any interest in the space from other parties.
“We’re happy to chase those [concerns] down,” Pyle said. “This group reached out to us. We didn’t go solicit it. We did not receive any other proposals from anybody, and this building has been sitting there for years.”
Ward 8 Matt Peacock said Factory Obscura demonstrates “a proven business model in which they’ve proven they get 900,000 [a year] through their space, and that’s [in] a 9,000-square-foot space.”
“We’re talking about a 35,000-square-foot space, so you can quickly do the math,” Peacock said.
Adult tickets are $17, Walker said.
“The impact on our community is something far greater than any of the current entities can provide, and that’s not an indictment on those groups. It’s apples to oranges, I think,” Peacock said.
Peacock also noted the company pays their artists “full salary and healthcare benefits” and has pledged to work with students in Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma “to be a pipeline for internships and apprenticeships.”
The city purchased the building in 2011 for municipal use. A history of proposed uses included space for municipal court, storage, parking and space for development services, Walker said.
While she did not disclose a lease amount or sale price, Walker confirmed it would be a low price to encourage economic development. Since 2011, the city has chosen to remodel other existing buildings and invest in new construction for municipal complex improvements, The Transcript has reported.
Some councilors, including Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Ward 4 Lee Hall, were in favor of a long-term lease or a purchase agreement with the contingency that the property be offered first if the buyer chose to sell it. Hall said she would probably prefer a long-term lease.
“While I like their confidence in a long-term plan, we’ve established this is prime real estate in Norman, and we haven’t got it to the highest and best use just yet,” she said. “But I really would like to have the opportunity and first possibility of getting it back for the city if for some reason they don’t stay.”
Pyle said if the city sold it and repurchased it, the improvements on the building would be significant.
“What we have today is very, very rough,” he said. “Whether we make the investment or they make the investment — at the end of the day, we think that the value of the neighborhood is definitely going up and the taxpayers would benefit from that … five years, 10 years, 40 years down the road.”
Peacock noted that if the city sold the building, it would place the property back on the tax rolls and the project would then contribute to the Center City Tax Increment Finance district.
The Center City TIF relies solely on ad valorem taxes, spreading the burden between the beneficiaries of ad valorem tax collections: Cleveland County, the Cleveland County Health Department, Norman Public Schools, Moore-Norman Technology Center, Pioneer Library System and the city.
“This is in the Center City TIF and contributes nothing to the TIF,” Peacock said. “So if we sell the building, it goes from a zero-dollar assessed value to a $20 million project, potentially. Just something to think about.”