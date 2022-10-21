Staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Church are eager to welcome the community back for a celebration of food and culture that was put on hold for two years due to COVID-19.
The Lebanese Heritage and Food Festival began in 2011, running 9 consecutive years before the pandemic. Normanites and metro-area residents are invited back for its return from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the church, 500 E. Alameda St.
For father Nabil Mouannas, the festival is all about sharing joy and culture through food and music, in addition to plays and dances.
“I want to share with them the Middle Eastern food with generosity and joy,” Mouannas said. “Also, we will have traditional folk dances.”
Attendees can watch plays from the youth with lighthearted themes and experience Lebanese traditions up close.
Mouannas said many come for the food, and the aromatic Lebanese cuisine is sure to please all comers.
Shawarma — meat cut thinly and seasoned with parsley and other fragrant spices and fattoush — and a bread salad are always popular at the festival. Mouannas said it’s hard to beat the cuisine when it’s cooked by experts who know how to prepare it authentically.
“I can tell you from experience that the food, from the tabouli to our meats and rice and salads, have a wonderful variation that’s done in an artful way. At the same time, you are filled with the smell before you eat,” Mouannas said.
With warm weather expected Saturday, Mouannas and other organizers anticipate a large turnout for the festival’s return.
“People are going to want to come out from all over to [experience] the culture, and they want to go out and have good food, connect and communicate,” Mouannas said.
Entry to the festival is free, but attendees are encouraged to shop the bake sale to take their favorite Lebanese foods home, many of which can be frozen to hold them over until next year’s festival.
“We want to see more people, to see the connection, and build relationships with others,” Mouannas said.
