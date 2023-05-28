Taking a break from preparing flowers for Memorial Day, she talked about the family business blooming at Betty Lou’s Flowers and Gifts in Norman.
She seems remarkably calm as the team of seven master certified floral designers handle countless petals, stems and do-dads on deadline.
“We’re going to have several hundred arrangements or memorial pieces,” said Carter.
The week has been busier than usual, she said. But nothing like Mother’s Day, when up to 20 designers stay busy and flower deliveries jump to hundreds a day.
For Memorial Day, customer Melissa Peterson said she especially likes one type of flower found at Betty Lou’s.
“I like carnations. I think it’s more of a symbol ... red, white and blue,” she said.
Peterson said she’s been a customer for years.
“They are outstanding to work with. Very service oriented and anytime I’ve ever needed something for an event for the Chamber or if I needed something personal, I may end up having to call at the last minute,” she said. “And they do whatever they can to help me.”
And they do it right, said Peterson, Norman Chamber of Commerce operations senior vice president.
Peterson said she can always depend on Betty Lou’s efficiency and Carter’s kind, calm nature.
Flower storms
It’s just natural for Carter to remain calm in flower storms.
As an 11-year-old, Carter swept and made small flower arrangements with her sister, Dewayna, in the flower shop owned by their parents, Dewight and Betty Lou Mitchell.
Carter eventually became more involved in the business end of flowers. But after she graduated from Oklahoma Christian University and got her master’s from the University of Oklahoma, she became a therapist and an adoption social worker. Over 30 years in social work, she used healing words.
Her parents were aging and Carter wanted to own her own business. So, with her husband Jerry at her side, Carter bought the flower shop at 445 W. Gray St. seven years ago.
That’s when her healing with flowers happened.
But Carter found that both words and flowers help heal … and celebrate.
“I use my social work knowledge every day,” Carter said.
The flower shop is a venue for people dealing with emotions ranging from grieving over lost loved ones to celebrating new babies.
“I have done premarital counseling in the middle of my wedding consultations,” Carter said.
Flowers and plumbers
Floral designers, magicians … and plumbers have something in common.
Professionals can do it in nearly the blink of an eye. Amateurs in flowers or magic or plumbing can flub up quicker than a blink.
Magic and plumbing amateurs do sometimes fail, thanks to lack of training, skill or practice. But come on. There’s no such thing as an ugly flower arrangement, right?
“Yes!” said Carter with a laugh.
Using a beautiful sleight of hand, Carter and her master designers can whip up a stunning flower arrangement in a few minutes. Her students typically take an hour.
But just like magicians, florists like to keep their trade secrets, well, secret.
“That is how our industry has survived all these years,” Carter said.
Don’t expect pros like Carter to dish on, say, the “golden ratio” for floral arranging. Along with a host of other trade secrets, florists likely won’t reveal it means arranging flowers at a ratio 2.5 times bigger than the container.
“We also have the special tools and glues that hold things together,” she said.
“It’s a service and a skill. It’s like a good plumber,” Carter said. “He knows the secret for getting a sink to work, even if it’s just tightening a screw I don’t know about.”
It’s the same with floral designers.
“We know how to do things in our industry that other people haven’t thought of,” said the master certified designer. “We do have schools, too.”
She said they also have lots of special tools and glues to artfully hold things together.
Green revelation: Don’t call 1-800?
The flower business has changed since Betty Lou’s opened in 1979.
Carter’s mom and dad have passed away. And many mom-and-pop businesses are struggling. She said there are just three flower shops in Norman, the state’s third largest city.
Floral shops are beautiful, difficult, sometimes physically dirty, businesses she indicated. Carter said her shop’s first goal is survival.
One factor may be competition from global flower delivery services. Research shows these businesses grew to $5.7billion in 2021. The sector is expected to blossom to $10.1 billion by 2031.
More and more customers are calling the big online flower companies to order flowers for recipients in other cities and states.
“All those big companies you call online are calling a local flower shop, anyway,” Carter said.
“Call the town directly where you want to spend your money in. You’re going to get better customer service because those are real people,” she said. “They know exactly what they have in their shop available.”
After the survival goal, Carter said the second goal is to serve the community. The third goal is to continue a legacy in Norman.
The joy that makes running a local flower shop so worthwhile?
“Working with people. We’re there for all the major important things in people’s lives,” Carter said. “We get to rejoice, from birth to death and the proms in between.”
