On Monday, April 5, work will begin on the Legacy Trail Multimodal Path Extension Project on the east side of 24th Ave. NW from Robinson St. to Rock Creek Rd. and the east side of 36th Ave. NW from Rock Creek Rd. to Cascade Blvd.
The project will fill the gaps in the Legacy Trail system of sidewalks on these corridors and add pedestrian lighting on the 24th Ave. NW segment. The 10-foot-wide path will link together the Legacy Trail path between Robinson Street and Tecumseh Road.
The general contractor for the construction is SAC Services, Inc. of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is doing the inspection/contract administration of the $913,794.02 project that is being funded with a federal grant of $600,000 and local funds.
Contract time is set at 90 calendar days with anticipated completion in early July 2021. All traffic lanes and driveways will remain open during construction.
Residents' cooperation during this construction is appreciated. For additional information, please contact Mike Rayburn, City of Norman Capital Project engineer, at 405-217-7713 or by e-mail at mike.rayburn@normanok.gov, or Joe Hill, City of Norman construction manager, at 405-366-5265 or joseph.hill@normanok.gov.
