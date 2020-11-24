Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.