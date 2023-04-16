The founders of downtown’s newest brewery have a love for Norman, music and, of course, beer.
Legally Brewed, which opened at 123 W. Main St., on Saturday, started over a decade ago as a home brewing operation for Tracy and Ashlie Mowdy and William Green.
It didn’t take long for it to turn into weekend brewing parties with friends Teddy Whitehead and Becca Damron-Whitehead, and Shawn and Megan McElhiney.
“People seemed to like our beers, and it was kind of a market research type situation,” Tracy Mowdy said. “I’m an attorney, so we went with Legally Brewed.”
They all have day jobs, but will tell you beer is more than just a hobby.
In 2021, Equity Brewing, 109 E. Tonhawa St. contracted with them to feature their beer, and the positive reception grew.
Their chili and lime ale, Nolo Contendere, a legal term meaning no contest, is the one that started it all.
“It doesn’t have the heat, but it has the aroma and flavor of the chilies and jalapenos with a little lime on the back end,” Tracy Mowdy said. “That’s been popular with all of our friends and is our flagship beer.”
As the feedback from locals grew with passion for brewing, they began looking for a space. When one on west Main Street opened up, he said they felt it was the perfect opportunity.
There were other options around town, but Mowdy said walkability was a priority.
“When we were at Equity, we would see a lot of people walk over there, so we knew we didn’t want to be too far off,” he said. “My wife saw it, and she was like, ‘we need to have that place.’ We just knew this was the place.”
Legally Brewed incorporated music into their model. They have a stage at the brewery, where they plan to host concerts and open mic nights. Local musicians Gordon McKinney, Mike Hosty and Brad Fielder performed at their grand opening Saturday.
Vinyl Nights are also in the works. Mowdy said people can bring their favorite records or listen to one from the house collection.
On the left side of the brewery is an extensive vinyl collection, player and speakers in an entertainment center, built by Shawn McElhiney.
“I really think my forte in this venture is going to be trying to create a music space where local acts can come in nonchalantly and get some stage time,” McElhiney said.
He said he has somewhat of a “MacGyver role” with the brewery, whether that’s being the handyman, or cleaning up the front area.
“It’s just a chill and relaxing atmosphere while you drink, have a beer and introduce everybody to someone else’s music,” Mowdy said.
Disco Lemonade, one of the beers in their current lineup, is named after the ‘90s rock song by one-hit wonder band Marcy Playground. It’s a sour beer with edible glitter and Lemonhead candies.
Their Moody Blues sour beer is made with blue raspberry Sour Patch candies and edible glitter. Other beers available include their Per Diem Pilsner and Good Morrow, a blood orange pale ale named after their friend during a baby shower, and their award-winning New England IPA, Justice Warrior, among others.
With 405 Brewing’s plan to open on Main Street later this year, Mowdy said having five breweries downtown will be special.
“The craft beer industry is collaborative and welcoming anyway, and in Norman, there’s really a sense that everybody is willing to help out and help you succeed,” Mowdy said.
Yvonne Menja, partner at Equity Brewing, said it’s been exciting to watch Legally Brewed grow as part of the Norman beer scene.
“It’s wonderful seeing entrepreneurs add to this community of beer,” Menja said. “People from all over the country come to visit, and because we’re so close together, a lot of brewery tours can happen, and we can all feed into each other’s success.”
