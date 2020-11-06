After months of closure due to the pandemic, Legend’s Restaurant is now open with adjusted hours and multiple precautions in place to keep patrons and staff safe.
The restaurant closed on March 16 when most businesses shut down due to COVID-19. It remained closed for seven months with the exception of the occasional party or banquet when city restrictions loosened.
Joe Sparks, owner of Legend’s, said the lengthy closure was out of an abundance of caution.
“Nobody that is associated with us has had COVID-19, and we just reopened after seven months on Nov. 3,” Sparks said. “We just started thinking, ‘We want to get back open because our employees were out of unemployment and we didn’t want to lose them.’”
Sparks said Legend’s is one of the last restaurants to reopen in the city, but he placed a high priority on the safety of everyone. To ensure that his staff isn’t struggling to make ends meet, the restaurant is now fully open, though hours of operation are reduced.
The new hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Restaurant staff is regularly practicing sanitation procedures and spacing parties for social distancing purposes, and reservations are encouraged to accommodate this, Sparks said.
With the holidays approaching, Sparks anticipates the restaurant opening coming at a time where it can get a decent amount of business.
“I think it’s time to get back to work,” Sparks said. “Everyone wants to get back to work.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
