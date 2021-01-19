OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, filed legislation for the upcoming 58th Legislative Session to change the way Oklahoma calculates how much money the state government saves in the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
House Joint Resolution 1001 would overhaul the calculation for the Rainy Day Fund reserve by switching the basis from general revenue appropriations to include all state spending.
“The current system calculates our state’s emergency savings on just one-third of all of our state spending,” Fugate said. “That’s because it’s focused on our appropriations budget. The reality is the Legislature only appropriates about one-third of what our state actually spends. The current calculation ignores federal dollars, directly appropriated dollars, and fee/license dollars."
The Del City legislator hopes the pandemic and recent memories of the 2016 budget failure will push his colleagues to act on this measure.
Fugate worries that saving for a rainy day by only accounting for a fraction of state spending puts Oklahoma at risk of not being prepared when we need it.
“It’s time to fix this problem once and for all,” Fugate said. “HJR1001 makes a simple change. Instead of using a small portion of our spending for the calculation, simply include all state spending in the calculation.”
