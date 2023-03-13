Oklahoma taxpayers would foot the bill for high school seniors to retake the ACT if legislation amending state law passes muster.
The state House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 2673, which would allow students to retake the test during the fall semester of their senior year.
Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said the bill will address a need because the pandemic has caused college readiness scores to go down.
“It provides additional instructional time to address the lost learning from the pandemic,” Baker said. “This may improve ACT scores, expand eligibility for scholarships, and to reduce the need and costs for postsecondary remediation.”
The bill would add language to 70 O.S. Section 1210.508, which allows the state to pick up the tab for ACT testing costs for high school seniors. In its new version, it would include a retake funded by Oklahoma taxpayers.
“The assessments described in this paragraph shall be available for students in the fall semester of their twelfth grade year and shall be administered at no cost to students,” the amendment reads.
The paragraph refers to improving student outcomes by elevating ACT performance.
“All subject matter standards shall reflect the goals as set forth in Section 11-103.6 of this title and of improving the state average ACT score.”
A University of Oklahoma spokesperson said standardized testing retakes are an accepted part of college enrollment, and OU allows students to take the ACT or SAT as many times as they would like, and that the university would only consider the best score for acceptance and scholarships.
“Students can continue to send OU updated test scores all the way until April 30 of their senior year and we will consider the highest score for both admission and scholarship consideration,” the spokesperson said.
While the OU admissions office no longer requires standardized testing for college consideration, submitted test scores do factor into the university’s decision to admit students and offer scholarships, the spokesperson said, adding OU weighs the ACT and SAT equally.
“OU practices a holistic admissions process that considers several factors within a student’s application. This includes GPA, ACT/SAT scores, academic rigor, and class rank,” said the spokesperson. “To ensure the highest scholarship and to guarantee the fastest notification of an award, students are encouraged to submit an ACT or SAT score.”
Kristi Gray, Norman Public Schools director of gifted, advanced programs and college and career readiness, said the district understands the importance of standardized testing, which is why it offers opportunities for students to take these tests in preparation for college.
“ACT/SAT prep is a collaborative effort at Norman Public Schools. Our district curriculum coordinators assist with all content associated with the ACT and SAT,” she said. “They review both district and site level data and collaborate with teachers on specific needs and resources.”
Gray said the district uses college and career readiness assessments as early as the eighth grade to create data to determine testing preparation needs.
The OU spokesperson said high school students need to tell the university whether they intend to submit test scores, as that decision will determine how an application will be considered.
“The University of Oklahoma considers four parts to a student’s application: academic rigor and performance, engagement, essay, and letters of recommendation,” said the spokesperson. “If a student applies test optional, their high school transcript will be the primary criteria for determining academic preparedness for OU. This includes a student’s GPA as well as academic rigor.”
The spokesperson said taking the ACT or SAT still offers advantages to those who choose not to take it.
“Providing a test score allows for accurate course placement and maximizes a student’s opportunity for scholarships at OU,” the spokesperson said.
The bill also gave the option for students to take the WorkKeys, a test for students that want to forgo college to move directly into the workforce.
