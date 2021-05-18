OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus recently announced a new chair and vice-chair/treasurer to lead the caucus.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is the new Black Caucus chair. Lowe is in his third term as a state representative and has been a member of the Black Caucus since 2016.
He currently serves on the House Energy and Natural Resources, House Judiciary-Criminal, House Public Safety, State and Federal Redistricting, and the House Utilities committees. Lowe is also the secretary of the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, is the new Black Caucus vice chair and treasurer. Nichols is in his third term as a state representative and has been a member of the Black Caucus since 2016. He is the vice-chair of the State and Federal Redistricting Tulsa County Subcommittee.
Additionally, Nichols serves on the following committees: House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances, House Appropriations and Budget, House Energy and Natural Resources, Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, Joint Committee on Utilities, State and Federal Redistricting, and the House Utilities committees.
