OKLAHOMA CITY — A House committee heard Monday about the effects of restrictions on prescribed pain medication within Oklahoma after rapid reduction policies took effect in 2018.
The study was requested by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, and Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond.
Dr. Beth Darnall, director of the Stanford Pain Relief Innovations Lab, investigates behavioral medicine for acute and chronic pain through clinical trials funded by National Institutes of Health and Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.
Darnall said one in three individuals is living with ongoing pain of some type.
She said as recently as 2016, up to 11 million U.S. adults were taking daily prescription opioids to manage chronic pain.
In 2016, the U.S. Center for Disease Control released guidelines for prescribing opioids. Darnall said while the intention was to help slow new opioid prescriptions, people who had been taking opioids for years or decades saw their prescription caps lowered to below what they needed to live their daily lives.
“We have applied one-size-fits-all approaches that necessarily are exposing a fraction of our patients to new harms,” Darnall said.
Zach Rhoads, an educational consultant with lived experience overcoming heroin, told the committee about his experience with and research on addiction.
“In the last decade, we as a nation have responded to drug fatalities by reducing the number of prescriptions, the idea being that if we eliminate the drug we eliminate the problems. And it doesn’t work that way,” Rhoads said.
Rhoads cited data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime that most people who use drugs don’t become addicted.
Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner, who previously spent 11 years on a drug task force, said since 2018, there’s been a decrease in overdose deaths from pharmaceutical drugs but deaths from illegal substances has risen. He also said that by and large, people using opioid prescriptions to treat pain are not the ones with addiction issues.
Dr. Steven Drabeck, a family medicine and palliative care specialist, said current statute actually allows doctors a variety of pain treatment options, but most doctors are unaware and intimidated by potential consequences.
“The problem that has emerged is the lack of education in the medical community,” Drabek said. “We don’t get educated on how to treat pain.”
Dr. Vanila Singh, a clinical associate professor of anesthesiology, pain, and perioperative medicine at Stanford University, told the committee she believes policymakers have become calloused to the suffering of pain patients and that culture as a whole needs to regain empathy for them.
— Submitted Content