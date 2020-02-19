OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers will have $85.5 million less to spend this legislative session, according to the latest budget projections released Tuesday.
The news unveiled at the Board of Equalization meeting marked a sudden reversal of fortunes.
Just two months ago, lawmakers were given a much rosier financial outlook and told that they’d have about $9.4 million — or 0.1 percent more — to spend when the Legislature convened.
But state budget officials noted that oil and gas prices continue to degrade, and the national economy appears to be slowing. That calls for cautious spending and continued saving, they warned.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s nervous about spending and increasing the base level of expenses. Even though there’s $8.2 billion available to expend in budget year 2021, nearly $310.4 million should be considered one-time funds.
“My big takeaway is even though we have $8.2 (billion) to spend … it’s kind of a fool's approach to spend this when $310 (million) is coming from last year,” he said.
Projections for the current budget year also show that the state’s general revenue fund will collect $319.6 million — or 4.6 percent — less than was estimated in June when setting the 2020 budget, officials said. It appears the state will avoid revenue failure, budget officials said.
State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said the upcoming budget looks fairly flat.
“We’ve been able to sustain some pretty significant downturns in oil prices and oil field activity, so we’re thankful that the rest of the economy has stayed pretty resilient,” McDaniel said. “So, the bottom line is we’re going to have a pretty flat budget, but we’ll be able to make some tough decisions, but we’ll be able to move forward for the future.”
While the state’s Rainy Day savings fund has reached $806 million, state Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, does not anticipate tapping it despite the economy having “plateaued or slowed.”
“I caution all members and agencies that it’s going to be a tight year and a flat budget,” said Wallace, who serves as House appropriations chair.
He said there are already $100 million in existing obligations to fund. Those include ad valorem reimbursements to schools, increased bond debt and annualizing teacher pay increases.
Lawmakers also have to figure out how to fund Medicaid expansion.
Voters will decide later this year whether they want to embrace a traditional Medicaid expansion proposal — State Question 802 — or reject it in favor of Stitt’s new proposal — SoonerCare 2.0. Stitt’s plan would establish work requirements and premiums for Medicaid participants and rely on a controversial federal block grant program. The exact details of the plan have not yet been released.
Stitt has not announced when State Question 802 will appear on the ballot.
“Whether or not it’s 802 or the governor’s plan, it’s got to be paid for,” Wallace said. “The price tag is maybe $150 million. Those are real serious conversations, funding obligations that have to be discussed.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.