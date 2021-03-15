The Oklahoma Legislature took action on a multitude of measures recently, from the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The following is a brief list of some of that legislation:
• House Resolution 1007, by Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, was adopted Monday by the House. The resolution encourages the National Rifle Association to relocate its headquarters to Oklahoma.
• The Senate adopted a resolution Monday urging residents to reject House Resolution 1, the “For the People Act of 2021,” by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. The resolution says HR 1 is a federal takeover of state elections.
• House Bill 1712, by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, passed the House by a vote of 81-15 Tuesday. The bill would create a Road User Charge Task Force to study methods that may be used to record and report public road usage, specifically for electric vehicles and electric/hybrid vehicles, as well as alternatives to the current system of taxing highway use through motor vehicle fuel taxes. The Senate author is Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow.
