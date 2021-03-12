The Oklahoma Legislature has passed a multitude of measures recently, from the House and the Senate. The following is a brief list of some of that legislation:
• House Joint Resolution 1001, by Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, passed Thursday out of the House unanimously. It provides voters the opportunity amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow more money to be saved in the Constitutional Reserve Fund, better known as the “Rainy Day Fund.” It is eligible to be heard in the Senate, where it is sponsored by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.
• House Bill 1759, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, passed Wednesday out of the House unanimously. It updates language in the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act to better address computer security threats that continue to evolve. It is now eligible to be heard in the Senate.
• House Bill 1770, by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, passed Thursday out of the House by a vote of 76-13. It is geared toward making Oklahoma’s streets and highways safer for all. It is a request from the Indian Nations Council of Governments and various bicyclist enthusiast groups to increase safety. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
• House Bill 1662, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, passed Thursday out of the House by a vote of 77-19. It clarifies immunity protections for people asserting claims of self-defense. It creates an appeal process for a defendant charged with and subject to criminal prosecution for unlawful use of defensive force. The Senate sponsor is Sen Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.
• House Bill 1091, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, passed Thursday out of the House by a vote of 81-13. Known as the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Act, it would establish regulations for health care providers wishing to participate in Medicaid. It specifies how claims are to be processed, ensures payments made to providers are timely and that rates are following the fee schedules. It also details how quickly treatment must be authorized. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika.
• House Bill 2263, by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, passed Wednesday out of the House of Representatives unanimously. It clarifies how peer-to-peer car companies are regulated in the state. P2P car platforms allow owners to rent out their vehicles to consumers via a smartphone app. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City.
• House Bill 1795, by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, passed out of the House recently. Known as the Christopher Hopper Act, it gives the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety flexibility to work with individuals to get a provisional license if they are keeping up with their fines and fees. The measure is aimed at ensuring that people in the criminal justice system are able to obtain a driver's license so they can pursue work and education.
• House Bill 1948, by Rep. José Cruz, D-Oklahoma City, passed Tuesday out of the House unanimously. It expands the definition of family or household member used in the Protection from Domestic Abuse Act and the Domestic Abuse Reporting Act to include persons related by blood or marriage not living in the same household. It is now eligible to be heard in the Senate.
• House Bill 1566, by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, passed Tuesday out of the House by a vote of 86-12. It would align aquariums with the state sales tax exemption already granted to zoos and museums. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.
• House Bill 1679, by Reps. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, and Brian Hill, R-Mustang, passed Wednesday out of the House unanimously. Called the Sarah Stitt Act, it would require the Oklahoma Deparment of Corrections to identify inmates leaving custody within nine months of release and begin gathering certain documentation to help them find post-incarceration employment. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
• House Bill 1019, by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, passed Tuesday out of the House by a vote of 94-2. It would cap the amount of insulin copayment an individual would be required to pay at $90 for a 90-day supply. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer.
• House Bill 2588, by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, passed Tuesday out of the House by a vote of 79-19. It would authorize the carrying of a handgun onto school property by school personnel if the person possesses a valid handgun license and meets other requirements authorized by the district's board of education. It is now eligible to be heard by the Senate.
• Senate Bill 962, by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, was approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Senate. It would align school board election dates with the dates of primary and general election dates for county, state and federal offices. It now advances to the House, where Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is the primary sponsor.
• Senate Bill 1032, by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, was approved recently by the Senate. It requires all public meetings at a physical location include a livestream for residents to be able to view meetings virtually, unless the governmental entity faces technical or logistical difficulties. It automatically allows for completely virtual public meetings immediately upon a declaration of emergency by the governor. It now advances to the House, where Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is the primary sponsor.
• House Bill 2546, by Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, passed Monday out of the House uanimously. Called the Sexual Assault Victims' Right to Information Act, it protects the rights of sexual assault victims and facilitates faster trauma care. It is now eligible to be heard in the Senate.
• House Bill 2089, by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka and Speaker Pro Tempore O’Donnell, passed Tuesday out of the House unanimously. It would grant a tax credit on income from compensation directly related to the practice of medicine or osteopathic medicine by a qualifying physician. Doctors qualifying for the tax credit will be allowed to receive it for four subsequent years as long as they remain qualified. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada.
• House Bill 1569, by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, passed Tuesday out of the House by a vote of 76-16. Called the Oklahoma Play to Learn Act, it declares the Legislature’s intent to focus on the importance of child-centered, play-based learning as the most developmentally appropriate way for young children to learn. The legislation passed the House last year but was stalled due to COVID-19.
• House Bill 1799, authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, passed Monday out of the House by a vote of 86-9. It would streamline the process for juvenile record expungements. It is now eligible to be heard in the Senate.
• House Bill 1682, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, passed Tueday out of the House by a vote of 92-5. It would would repeal a Jan. 1 rule change by the Oklahoma Tax Commission requiring anyone applying for a farm tax exemption to submit a copy of their IRS Schedule F form. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro.
