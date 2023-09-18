For the third consecutive year, Oklahoma lawmakers will return to the Capitol for a fall special session.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order last Monday asking the Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to consider a series of tax cuts and budget transparency measures. In a statement, Stitt said he wants lawmakers to pass a measure that would gradually reduce the state income tax to zero.
Some Oklahoma taxpayers, including those who send their children to private schools and some married couples filing jointly, will benefit from measures passed during this year’s legislative session. But the most sweeping Stitt-endorsed measures, including bills eliminating the state’s grocery sales tax and lowering personal income tax rates, stalled in the Senate after passing through the House.
In a late May press conference, Stitt said he was disappointed the Legislature didn’t take up sweeping tax cuts and hinted at calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to reconsider the measures.
“We’re getting further and further behind,” Stitt said on May 26, referencing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan that have lower income tax rates.
In seperate press conferences, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat confirmed that their caucuses will return to the Capitol and hear out Stitt’s plan. But the two legislative leaders are once again at odds over tax policy.
Treat called Stitt’s request vague and asked the governor to appear at an Oct. 3 meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee to answer questions on his plan to recoup about $4 billion in annual revenue. Stitt is considering the request, Quorum Call’s Shawn Ashley reported.
“I personally, philosophically, would love to see zero income tax,” Treat said. “But no state has had an income tax and gotten rid of it entirely.”
McCall said Thursday he’s open to Stitt’s zero income tax idea, arguing that Oklahoma needs to cut its rates to remain competitive with surrounding states.
“Tax cuts themselves don’t mean less revenue for the state,” McCall told reporters. “I think those that say it’s $4 billion in lost income to the state are not looking at the dynamics of when you lower taxes, people spend more.”
House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson and Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, both Democrats from Oklahoma City, criticized the governor for pushing his agenda outside of the usual legislative process.
“The Constitution directs us to govern in a way that allows for public input and thorough examination through the committee process,” Floyd said in a statement. “Special sessions should only be used for urgent issues, not regular policy proposals rooted in political ideology.”
The top rate of the state income tax was cut eight times between 2004 and 2021, declining from 7 to 4.75% in the highest bracket, according to an Oklahoma Policy Institute analysis. Eight states, including neighboring Texas, don’t levy income tax on their residents and generate revenue through higher sales or property taxes.
