A housing development with more than 100 elongated, 30-foot-wide lots could be the first of its kind in Norman if the city council approves it.
Lennar Homes of Oklahoma plans to build The Villages, a single-family residential community on a 16.32-acre tract of property north of east Imhoff Road and west of Oakhurst Avenue, north of Hitachi’s facility. The Ward 1 development would have 109 lots and 6.7 homes per acre.
The development will go before the city council after the Planning Commission approved it 7-1 May 12.
According to a RE/MAX national housing report, active inventory of single-family residential homes in April was down more than 10% year-over-year. The month’s supply — the number of months it would take for the current inventory of houses on the market to sell at their current price — was .8 in April, up from .7 in March.
In Norman, the month’s supply of inventory was .7 in April and .5 in March, according to Multiple Listing Service data.
Sean Rieger, who represented Lennar Homes at last week’s planning commission, said the development would be considered the “top end of [residential zoning],” but not quite mixed use high density. The Villages would have single and two-story homes with garage frontage.
Rieger said Lennar Homes requested a Planned Unit Development due to narrow lots.
“[Residential zoning] standard is minimum 50 feet, I believe, for the width, 35 feet at the throat and 6,000-square-foot minimum,” Rieger said. “This PUD requests a 3,000-square-foot minimum area with 30-foot widths, so it’s a different product.”
A Planned Unit Development would change the property from office and apartment use to single family residential.
High demand
Rieger said Lennar Homes has had significant success with the style of development proposed, most notably in the San Antonio, Texas area.
Commissioner Erica Bird said some areas in Oklahoma City now have elongated homes with a garage frontage similar to what is proposed for The Villages.
Rieger said the market seems to like this build style, and Norman is in dire need of more single-family housing.
Cody Simmons, realtor with Sunshine Realty, said the market remains a frenzy in central Oklahoma.
“We put an offer on a home and the [seller] had 13 or 14 other offers,” Simmons said.
Most of Simmons’ buyers in recent months sought property in the $100,000 to $400,000 price range. He said the demand for additional new single-family properties at affordable price points rose even higher after the increase in building materials last year.
Danielle Tocco, vice president of communications for Lennar Corporation, said the expected price points and square-footage range for homes at The Villages are not yet available.
Accessible new home ownership
Tocco said The Villages is an effort to provide more families a way to achieve the American dream of homeownership.
She said The Villages was developed as a series of affordable, traditional style, single-family homes specifically for 30-foot homesites.
“This allows us to take a small piece of property that may otherwise be undevelopable for single-family homes, and transform it into a beautiful single-family home community,” Tocco said in a statement.
Home designs would include two-story floorplans and offer three to four bedrooms with design details “intended for today’s lifestyle.”
“The home designs are comparable to detached townhomes — offering privacy and individual yards,” Tocco said.