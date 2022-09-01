Book bans have never and can never work to clarify social morals or ideals. The first thing I learned in graduate school is that ideas don’t die. They may be out of favor at times, but they never fully go away. For example, according to Ibram X. Kendi, racial superiority based on skin color started with Aristotle in ancient Greece. For Aristotle, any skin shade that was darker or lighter than Mediterranean brown was a sign of inferiority to the Greeks. In fact, the word "slave" derives from the word Slavs, which identified the eastern European white race. This group was the Greeks' favorite group to enslave.
Factually, we know skin color as a representation of moral, intellectual, or ethical ability is nonsense. Yet we still struggle with skin shade differences. We have done so for a thousand years. Declaring rules that insist white people not feel uncomfortable about race is rather like Jim Crow Laws from one hundred years ago, and are 1. Rather silly, and 2. Only change the tone of the conversation.
Ideas won’t die, but may be used perniciously on the internet. Teenagers will seek out information they feel they need. Just like in the sixties when teenage boys kept Playboy magazines under their beds. This was not an ideal method for learning about sexuality and the human body, but that was what available to them without clear conversations with parents and sex education. The idea that kids won’t learn about transgender identities or same-gender sex is absurd. Doing so on the internet puts kids in the hands of potentially dangerous predators. As does figuring out how to conduct an abortion from the internet.
It would be wonderful to live in a world of clarity on issues of race, class, gender and morality. However, that world has never existed. Every generation faces some kind of dilemma it must deal with. Book bans do not clarify or eradicate social issues. What they do however, is demonize people and push conversation into unsafe places. Rather than factual information presented in a reasonable manner, as in books read in public places, our kids will learn clandestinely from sources over which we have no control and produced by people we do not know. That seems a much scarier prospect than books in schools.
JUDY GOODWIN
Norman
