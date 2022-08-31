Once upon a time, long ago, the Republican party was against big government, intrusion into people's private lives, and government overreach. Not so any more.
With the passage of HB 1775 and similar bills, Oklahoma's government led by Governor Still, is banning books, telling schools what they can teach (and NOT TEACH) all out of fear of making someone feel uncomfortable or embarrassed.
The letter in Sunday's paper by Judith Lewis Phillips really hit the nail on the head, accurately pointing out that Gov. Stitt is acting like a dictator, with help from Ryan Walters and Stitt's hand picked School Board.
Their attitude of not making anyone feel embarrassed or feel uncomfortable about what they may read or learn in school raises several questions for me.
Should Oklahoma continue to ignore the infamous Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, as it did when I was in school? I only learned of it from a co-worker in 1965 who had some familial connections to it.
My Oklahoma history completely ignored that tragedy. Or, should history overlook the OKC Bombing in 1995? What if McVey/Nichols sympathizers or offspring would feel embarrassed or uncomfortable having that horrifying event taught in school?
Should the events of the '60's Freedom Marches with the fact that Police Commissioner Bull Connor sicked police dogs on the marchers and sprayed them with fire hoses be left out?
Does the memories of those racist events still haunt any off spring or sympathizers? Does that embarrass the City of Birmingham or its officials?
What about Oklahoma's sordid past with connections to the Ku Klux Klan? We have former governors that were members and leaders, former OU professor DeBarr was a Grand Dragon in the KKK.
Does teaching about that embarrass any family members, or disciples of the KKK? Are they embarrassed or feel uncomfortable to have the truth come out, or should Gov. Stitt and Ryan Walters ban any books that reveal the uncomfortable truth about these tragic past transgressions?
I am disappointed in NPS school board, once a state leader, for not banding together with Tulsa and Mustang and any other school system that disagrees with the constitutionality of HB 1775.
Together, they could file suit, along with the ACLU, and ask for a stay to keep the bill from being enforced pending its constitutionality being settled in court. In the meantime, thousands of teachers are under duress trying to teach school kids the truth, and the kids are being denied a well rounded education.
Will they have to learn about the aforementioned factual incidents from friends, parents or co-workers the way I did? I certainly hope NOT. I hope clearer heads can prevail and teach the TRUTH!
WALLACE COLLINS
Norman
