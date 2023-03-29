Editor, The Transcript:
Let me defend the Pardon and Parole Board.
Neither the board nor its staff caused Paul Anderson to cut out his neighbor’s heart and try to feed it to his uncle and his 4-year-old relative before killing them in Chickasha in 2021. This crime screams of mental health problems.
Regardless of why Anderson was released early from prison, we must remember this man was a low-level “nonviolent” drug offender serving an excessive sentence.
Most Oklahomans have no idea the parole board’s five members work part-time, charged with reviewing about 600 cases per month. Most of the board’s small staff work in prisons as investigators. The investigators look at each applicant for parole or commutation to evaluate whether the offender has met the criteria for board consideration. In some ways, the investigators serve as surrogate board members, recommending for or against release.
Twenty-five years ago, parole board members annually interviewed every eligible inmate. Now they interview very few, about 20 per month, for about 5 minutes. They have little opportunity to get to know the applicants. Inmates, especially those defined as “violent,” have little chance of gaining relief. Hence, Oklahoma’s prison population numbers about 23,000, almost twice the national average per population. The board is burdened with an impossible task. It needs to work full-time and interview every applicant.
Blaming the parole board for a heinous crime allows us to ignore the elephant in the room — a deficient mental health system that fails many of its citizens, both in and out of prison.
SUE HINTON
Norman
