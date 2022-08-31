Editor, The Transcript
In science fiction, the thought militia seek to ban the 'Other' from the city. They detect he has a philosophy different than theirs.
That is fiction, but in the U.S., we now have a banned-book militia who want to choose what books, especially history books, students can or cannot read. They do not want students to think about episodes in our past that might make them feel guilty.
But history is not like a chalkboard where events we do not agree with can be erased. If that were so, we would have some very thin history books.
No teacher should have to worry about making a remark or giving an assignment that could lead to dismissal, because this group wants to take over with their ideas of culturally accepted books and their ideas about what children should not learn.
Students deserve to have knowledge about the history-good or bad-of our country.
Our students should have the freedom to learn and think about the fascists who have burned books on the way to taking over the freedoms of people, so it can't happen again.
When we stand by and vote for a book-banned candidate instead of one who wants to protect the integrity of our country, we encourage people with a fascist agenda to forward other agendas that can eventually destroy our democracy.
NADINE JEWELL
Norman
