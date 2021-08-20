Few musicians in the early 21st century provide detailed liner notes with music posted at online platforms such as Bandcamp and SounCloud. Norman musician Liam Hosty is among those who do.
His latest recording “Selling Sunflowers” (2021) lists a dozen instruments from coral sitar to vocoder that he plays on the 15-track album. It’s an indication of Hosty’s attention to detail and sensibility for providing listeners with context and artistic milieu.
This in addition to just making good music with collaborators he’s close to emotionally.
It’s all remarkable in one sense, considering Hosty is a year away from completing high school — less so, perhaps, knowing he’s the son of Norman music family Michael and Kellie Hosty.
The Transcript spoke with Liam Hosty about how his newest compositions were inspired by family, girlfriend Kennedy and homies he loves, east side Norman and his bicycle.
“I like that ‘Selling Sunflowers’ came about very organically and took a while to piece together,” Hosty said. “I started working on it a year ago, and it grew without having any direction until around a month before release.”
Hosty credited it with a more natural birth than his first two records, “Green Room” (2019) and “The Days are Just Packed” (2020). Both these albums also are posted at Bandcamp and SoundCloud.
“My artistic inspiration comes from a lot of different places,” Hosty said. “I have diverse taste in music. I’ll listen to King Gizzard’s thrash metal album to Tom Waits with a lot of variation in between, including new rap.
“Making a song, sometimes I’m emulating something I’ve heard and like, but it ends up sounding nothing like what I’m trying to emulate. But I follow the direction.”
Sample song titles from the “Sunflower” album include “Love in the Year of the Rat,” “Peacock Eyeliner” and “Autumn in Utrecht.” Hosty noted the historical frames of reference in them from a personal perspective.
“What I think about love, what me and my friends are doing or how I’m feeling about the world right now starts the album off and presents it through the lens of 2020,” Hosty said. “There’s some anxiety involved. Some songs were recorded when I had COVID last fall and was locked up at home. It pains me that the pandemic is connected to this album, but it is what it is. I couldn’t have written these songs without the experiences of that year.”
There’s often a poetically cryptic element to the album’s songs.
“I don’t want to give too much away about the people I’m writing about,” Hosty said. “Some of the lyrics are nonsensical. ‘Autumn in Utrecht’ has no meaning at all. It’s loosely inspired by me sitting through AP-Euro (Advanced Placement European history). Then, in other places, the lyrics will be describing a feeling, which I find hard to do. I use phrases that make me feel what I’m talking about. That makes it easier for me to understand for myself.”
Hosty frequently makes reference to homies and being part of a circle of friends and collaborators. They are important to him.
“I love collaborating, but, before, I’d always made music by myself,” Hosty said. “This is the first album that I’d worked with people other than my dad. He lives with me, so I might as well get him in there to play on something. Specifically, I worked with people who are in my band Wet Muscles.”
Those are vocalist/keyboardist Janice Koo, Aiden Wilson on cello and bass and percussionist Ryan Hesselroth.
“Janice and Aiden played a lot on ‘Sunflowers,’” Hosty said. “It was fun to bounce ideas off each other and have actual chemistry with people for the first time on one of my projects. I’ve known both of them for a long time.”
Hosty has known Wilson since kindergarten and Koo since sixth grade. All those years were in Norman Public Schools. It may not be readily apparent just by listening to Hosty’s music that he’s an Oklahoma product. His sound is melodic indie rock that wouldn’t be out of place anywhere in the world, but he acknowledges the impact from growing up here.
“At least in my mind, I feel like Norman is such an iconic musical place,” he said, “especially from watching my dad for so long. It just feels like Oklahoma is a good place to be musically, but that can be weird because it’s very country influenced.
“I love country music like The Flying Burrito Brothers and Graham Parsons, which doesn’t influence me too much. But sometimes in unexpected places, that old twang accidentally seeps in.”