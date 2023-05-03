The race to become the next Cleveland County Commissioner for District 2 is beginning to take shape after a third hopeful filed candidate paperwork late Tuesday afternoon.
Clint Rapp, 32, of Norman, filed for the open seat as a registered member of the Libertarian Party, according to information provided by the Cleveland County Election Board.
He was unavailable for comment late Tuesday.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. today at the election board, 641 E. Robinson St.
Rapp joins two Republican opponents — Jacob Lee McHughes and John Henry Bowman — who filed paperwork Monday.
McHughes is District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland’s assistant commissioner while Bowman is a retired Norman police officer.
District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy resigned last month to become director for the Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training (CLEET) in Ada.
His term wasn’t set to expire until 2024.
Paul Meyer, who was Stacy’s first deputy and road foreman, is acting as Deputy 2 commissioner until a replacement is determined.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a June 13 special election to fill the position, noting that if a candidate from either the Democratic or Independent parties filed, a general election would be held Sept. 12.
