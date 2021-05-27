Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.