The Pioneer Library System Foundation is hosting author Wes Moore for the presentation “Literally Yours: A Virtual Conversation With Wes Moore,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 10.
Moore’s presentation will be available for a virtual audience and live-streamed inside each PLS library, as well as via Zoom for customers who register in advance at plsfdn.org.
Moore is a New York Times best-selling author and youth advocate. Drawing on his experiences as a leader in the public and private sectors and in the military, Moore explains that embracing personal responsibility and holding yourself accountable is a quality that makes great “transformational leaders.”
Moore is the author of ”The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates.” The novel looks at the experience of two men born and raised in Baltimore: the author, who has gone on to accolades including becoming a Rhodes scholar, decorated veteran and business leader, and a young man of the same name, who has served most of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police officer and father of five during an armed robbery.
A relationship that began with a letter sent by the author to “the other Wes Moore” as he served his prison sentence grew. The two met for numerous conversations as the author gathered information for the book and then compared and contrasted his own experiences growing up in the same neighborhoods with those of “the other Wes Moore.”
The event caps the Pioneer Library System’s “Spark a Change” initiative, which has looked at the topic of poverty through the lens of Moore’s novel and many community speakers and programs this year.
Copies of the book are available through any of the 12 PLS libraries, including a downloadable version. There is an accompanying young adult version of the novel, “Discovering Wes Moore,” that is available as a download through the library.
For more information, call the Pioneer Library System Foundation at 801-4521 or visit plsfdn.org.