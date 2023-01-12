The Mobile Maker Lab made its first stop of the new year at Norman Public Library West on Wednesday, and will remain on site through Saturday.
The mobile studio will transport needed tools to each location in the Pioneer Library System to allow library goers to receive hands-on training in craft-making.
On Wednesday, Tanner Chambers, Mobile Maker outreach specialist, unloaded his van and set up shop at the library, 300 Norman Center Court, and encouraged the public to be creative and try something new.
The four stations include a laser cutter/engraver, a vinyl cutter, 3D printers, and embroidery machines. The exhibit also includes a laptop with software to help locals use or make templates for the different machines.
In the event that patrons have to wait on a machine, Chambers has also brought activities and LEGOS to help pass the time.
Chambers said this month marks the beginning of the lab’s second year.
“We have 12 branches, and there’s 12 months of the year,” he said. “We go to each branch for a week to provide a maker space for communities that don’t have them.”
For Norman Central Library, which has an elaborate maker space, Chambers will set up the lab to complement what it already offers.
Jennifer Fourcade, Community Engagement manager of Pioneer Library System, attended Wednesday’s opening and said the Mobile Maker Lab has improved from last year.
“We did it last year and had wonderful success, and we are tweaking it a little this year so we can really reach out to those people who haven’t seen it yet, or want to do more with our maker tools while we are on tour to each of our branches throughout the system,” Fourcade said.
Mike Pierson, branch manager of Norman West Library, said he hopes the Maker Mobile Lab will attract new patrons.
“The goal is to get more people to come in and play with what’s there,” Pierson said. “We don’t have all these things disposable at our branch.”
The technology provided by the Mobile Maker Lab falls outside of the range of what many Norman residents can afford, according to Chambers, who said the program will benefit the community by providing individuals with tools to learn practical skills.
“We are introducing technology that the community would probably not see until now,” he said. “They are able to use a machine that they probably wouldn’t be able to afford.”
While Norman residents may be able to find the technology elsewhere, the library system also serves rural locations, such as Blanchard, McCloud, Newcastle, Noble, Purcell, Shawnee and Tecumseh that may not have the same kinds of resources.
Those who can afford this type of technology can also benefit from the Mobile Maker Lab.
“Even if you could afford it, before you want to buy a brand new car, you want to test drive it,” Chambers said. “So it allows people to try it out before they go out and buy something bigger.”
Pioneer Library System has not announced the rest of the Mobile Maker Lab tour. But after Saturday, the van will pack up and not return to Norman until summer when it will visit Norman Public Library East, 3051 E. Alameda St.
In November it will set up shop at Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres St.
“November is our big time for holiday gift-making,” Chambers said. “I’ll be there to expand on their maker space for that month.”
Fourcade said the service is important because it helps individuals, including young people, to learn a skill that is practical.
“It’s a great introduction to all of these new technologies that our customers might not see in their everyday lives, or have available to play with,” she said. “It’s a really cool introduction to these cool tools and technologies.”
The Mobile Maker Lab is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn about upcoming stops, follow the Pioneer Library System Facebook page or go to pioneerlibrarysystem.org.
