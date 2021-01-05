The Pioneer Library System invites readers to take part in its initiative “A Healthier You” to get 2021 off to a positive start.
The initiative runs through the end of April and features health-related activities that customers can engage in on their own schedules. It looks into both physical and mental health through a variety of activities.
After signing up, participants can access the themes and individual activities for each month. They can earn virtual badges by completing at least seven of each month’s activities.
In addition, librarians have put together book lists to accompany the initiative’s activities. These feature topics like meal planning, exercise, mindfulness, financial health and other aspects of daily life.
Libraries are open with some limitations, and readers are encouraged to use curbside pickup service for book holds, as well as downloadable eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available through the OverDrive, Hoopla, Kanopy and Flipster services available for card holders.
Find out more about these services and the “A Healthier You” initiative through the PLS website, pioneerlibrarysystem.org. Also, the library can be accessed through the Pioneer Library System Connect App via Apple Store and Google Play.
