Summer at the library may not look quite the same as past years, but the mission for the Pioneer Library System and its Summer Learning Challenge hasn’t changed.
A mission of inspiring innovation, engagement and learning continues this summer and into the future as the library adapts to its communities’ needs. Children, teens and adults all can find activities to be part of during the Summer Learning Challenge, which runs through Aug. 15.
While many activities will continue in a virtual setting, the Pioneer Library System has resumed outdoor program opportunities at its branches as this month. Some of the features being offered locally include:
• Story times: Norman Central Public Library, 103 Acres St., and Moore Public Library staff will host pre-school story time at 10 a.m. most Mondays beginning June 21. Moore’s events will be hosted at the Central Park Amphitheater, 700 S. Broadway Ave.
• Getting active: The Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library, 2201 SW 134th St., is getting active with a weekly “Explore Dance” series at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in July. The active theme continues in Moore at the Moore Public Library, 225 S. Howard Ave., with “Thursday Night Out” for families at 7 p.m. Thursdays and activities like dance parties and beginning yoga for children at 10 a.m. most Fridays.
• Meeting rooms available: The libraries’ meeting rooms again are available to be reserved for events. Contact any individual branch for specifics on reserving a room, or go to pioneerlibrarysystem.org/rooms.
The library system has changed summer activities names from “Summer Reading” to “Summer Learning,” indicating a shift in mentality to well-rounded experience available.
The American Library Association looks at summer slide as a factor in both math and reading skills for students, particularly in students younger than high school age.
A 2016 report conducted by the Young Adult Library Services Association stresed the important role libraries can play while students are out of school.
The Collaborative Summer Learning Program, a cooperative effort of libraries developing and implementing summer efforts in libraries, provides guidelines for goals for young readers in multiple age groups. CSLP defines goals for these groups — Early Literacy, Children, Teens, and Adults.
For example, for new readers, establishing self-confidence, building an early love of books and making the library a community destination for young children and their families are among stated goals.
PLS has set goals for activities through Summer Learning Tracks for all ages of customers.
The summer series “Nailed It! Teen STEAM Edition” and the corresponding program “Made It! Kids STEAM Edition” will be for ages 8 to 12. Participants will receive physical kits for each activity, with topics ranging from gardening to cooking to basic engineering concepts. Each series will run during June and July.
Readers of all ages can contribute to the library system’s goal of six million minutes learning this summer. When that goal is met, the Pioneer Library System Foundation and the Pioneer Library System will make a donation of books to local health departments in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
Participants in all age groups also are eligible for prize incentives, which will include Lego and technology-centered kits for children, a drone for a teen winner and a Fitbit Inspire workout monitor for an adult participant.
