The Norman largest library is preparing programs for anyone who wants to enjoy its offerings.
Caroline Dulworth, associate director of Pioneer Library System and branch manager of Norman Library Central, has connected with members of the community to figure out what kinds of programming will meet their needs.
“There are so many things libraries can do,” Dulworth said. “We found ourselves going in a lot of directions, not knowing what the community wanted, so we decided to look at what we felt the community wanted and needed.”
The library broke up its offerings into five signature service categories: Early Literacy, STEAM, Health Literacy, Upward Mobility, and Community Conversations.
Dulworth said this kind of programming is important for the community because it is where people can receive instruction and connect with others for free.
“I think the best part of it is that you can sample things, and you can sample them for free,” she said.
Many patrons who enjoy a yoga class or a programming class will later connect with organizations that offer those services.
“We’ll have a lot of people in January, and many will drop off,” she said. “Coming here is a little easier than joining a gym, but they might do our yoga class, decide they love it, and we connect them to yoga studios in town.”
Early literacy
The library plans to connect the public with a number of programs that promote early childhood development and literacy.
Pawsitive Reading Buddies gives children the opportunity to read to pets, including certified therapy animals.
With Rhythm Babies, children 0-18 months learn new site words, sound and movement with songs and play.
Toddler Time is for children ages 1-3, and is designed to jump start early learning.
Preschool Story time is for children ages 3-5 where they learn to read books and move to music and rhyme.
Family Story Time is for all ages where kids get to enjoy books, songs, and activities that encourage language and pre-reading skill development.
Music Connection allows children up to age 11 to learn about music.
Beverly Theige, children’s services manager at Pioneer Library System, told The Transcript it is important to support early childhood development.
“We support the other learning that happens at school by providing additional experiences for children to engage in learning through play, programming and hands-on experiences,” she said.
This weekend, staff are teaching children how to make scarves from fleece, which they can take home with them or donate to charity.
“It supports social emotional learning and thinking about others,” Theige said.
STEAM
STEAM refers to programs dealing with science, technology, engineering, art or math.
STEAM Kids, for kindergarteners to second graders, and STEAM Tweens, for third to fifth graders, allows them to explore beginning concepts in these fields and offers hands-on projects.
OU Family and Community Engineer Night is an interactive night for families to connect with members of the University of Oklahoma community to learn about engineering.
Introduction to Programming: Python allows teens and adults to learn about programs and real-world applications.
They will learn the basics of coding the computer language Python.
The library has a maker space on the second floor of the building where teens and adults can record audio, video, print 3D items, embroider and more.
“We have interesting things we do back there,” Dulworth said. “We had so many people there before Christmas we called it Santa’s workshop because everybody was coming in with a breadboard to etch their mother’s recipes, or they were making 3D toys for a game.”
Health literacy
The library received a grant from the Department of Libraries to support healthy living. Dulworth expects many patrons to visit the Wellness in January to shed some pounds.
“Everybody wants to get back in shape. Not only do we do that here, but we do some programs at the Well, such as yoga,” Dulworth said.
Get Moving with Yoga is designed for adults to exercise physical, mental and emotional health.
Get Moving with Beginning Strength Training allows people to work with resistance bands to improve balance and strength.
Get Moving with Family Yoga is designed for children under 12 and their families.
Eat Smart offers instruction on how to cook.
Community conversations
Community Conversations supports book clubs, cultural celebrations or other kinds of programming that brings people together.
Behind the Story: Author Talk will introduce patrons to local authors, including Randall Munroe, who will talk about his new book “What If?” and Lana Harper, who will talk about her third installment of “The Witches of Thistle Grove” series “Back in a Spell.”
Connection Corner: Poetry Writing will introduce beginners to poetry, and is designed for teens and adults.
English Language Learners: ESL Class allows locals to improve their English skills by connecting with others in a safe and supportive environment.
Book Discussion takes a book club format where librarians will talk about popular books.
