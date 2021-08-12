The City of Norman’s Westwood Family Aquatic Center will close a week ahead of schedule due to a lifeguard shortage, a parks and recreation official said Wednesday.
In addition to closing a week early following Labor Day, hours at the pool have been reduced to morning programs, said Veronica Tracy, the city’s recreation manager. The cost of day passes has been reduced to $5 due to the limited hours.
Staff said that because the city has fulfilled “95%” of the season’s schedule, no refunds will be issued for season pass holders.
“We usually start the season with 80 lifeguards, and we started with 53,” Tracy said, noting that the shortage raised safety concerns, especially as some guards left to start school.
“We normally had about 20 lifeguards on deck on any given shift, and we were seeing 10 people per shift at a certain point,” she said. “That’s hard to give people breaks from the heat, it’s hard to give them meal breaks, and it becomes hard for them to safely view the pool the way they need to in order to keep the public safe.”
The pool will be open from 5:30 to 11 a.m. with lap swim until 7:30, toddler programs from 8:30 to 11 and water walking from 5:30 to 11.
Norman is not the only pool system to experience the shortage. Oklahoma City has been operating fewer pools for limited hours due to the staff shortage, The Oklahoman reported.
“There’s a national shortage of lifeguards for every pool in the nation,” Tracy said.
News organizations across the U.S. have reported a shortage due to the pandemic, but Tracy said it’s been a tough market for a while.
The national director of innovative priorities for the YMCA told Bloomberg in an article last month that the organization has struggled to staff lifeguards for the last 10 years.
“We think it can be a lot of reasons. It’s a very hard job and it requires extensive training, so you have to have a real desire to serve the public and the desire to be outside all day, working in the heat,” Tracy said. “It’s definitely a tough ask of any age group, especially youth that now have different options for work than they used to have. There are so many varied opportunities for youth work these days and lots of different places they can work.”
Despite the difficulties of the job, Tracy said lifeguarding is rewarding and carries lots of life skill benefits.
“It’s something that gives you a life skill, because it’s such good experience in working with the public, providing customer service and safety for your community,” she said. “You get to meet friends and hang out with people your own age all day. I think those things we’ve not been as great about talking about as we need to be in the industry.”