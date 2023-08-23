This summer, Stillwater graduate Bess Glenn completed a two-month research program as a Sir Alexander Fleming Scholar at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in Oklahoma City.
Glenn was one of 16 students in the 2023 Fleming Scholar class who worked alongside senior medical researchers on in-depth, individual research projects. At the end of the summer, students write scientific papers and present their research results in formal seminars for OMRF’s scientific staff.
Though Glenn was interested in science courses at Stillwater High School, her internship experience confirmed her plans to study biology at Rice University in the fall.
She split her time at OMRF between two labs – led by Rafal Donczew, Ph.D., and Chris Sansam, Ph.D., – in the Cell Cycle and Cancer Biology Research Program.
“The labs share a common goal,” Glenn said. “Advancing cancer treatment by studying various cellular mechanisms.”
Her research focused on testing an innovative method for understanding interactions between proteins and DNA. Her contributions will help advance the work of both labs and beyond, though her summer wasn’t free of scientific complications.
“I have been consistently amazed by my mentors’ depth of knowledge and how passionate they are about their research. I have enjoyed observing how they approach new problems and the resilience they exhibit daily when experiments don’t go as expected, or the results are confusing,” Glenn said.
Donczew opened his lab at OMRF in 2022 and has looked forward to welcoming a Fleming Scholar to his lab since then.
“Bess exceeded all expectations and accomplished the goals of her project,” Donczew said. “Our lab gained valuable results, and Bess took a first big step in her professional career.”
In addition to their work, students hear presentations discuss prominent articles from scientists in a range of biomedical fields throughout the summer.
“It has been challenging but very rewarding. It is interesting to learn about the creative ways scientists approach the problems in front of them. There is so much knowledge out there,” Glenn said.”
Founded in 1956, OMRF’s internship program is named for Sir Alexander Fleming, the British scientist who discovered penicillin and in 1949 came to Oklahoma City to dedicate OMRF’s first building. Alumni of the Fleming program include OMRF Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., and Distinguished Career Scientist Rod McEver, M.D.
“These students represent some of the best young minds from the state,” said OMRF President Andrew Weyrich, Ph.D. “Our hope is that their OMRF experience inspires them to remain in Oklahoma and become difference-makers in biomedical research.”
Applications for OMRF’s 2024 Fleming Scholar program will open in fall 2023. For more information, visit www.omrf.org/fleming.
