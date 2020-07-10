A University of Oklahoma dermatologist this week offered solutions to acne breakouts caused by wearing a mask for long periods of time.
Pamela Allen, associate professor and vice chair of the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center Department of Dermatology, spoke to concerns about “mask-ne” outbreaks in an interview this week.
Allen said she is not discouraging people from using masks, but is offering tips to control mask-ne outbreaks. Multiple Oklahoma cities, including Norman, have now mandated mask wearing in businesses and various public spaces to control the spread of COVID-19.
“For those who have to wear their masks on a daily basis, we’re finding it is causing breakouts around the mouth, sides of the cheeks and the nose,” Allen said. “... People are getting pimples, tender breakouts and sometimes their skin is itching or scaling in those regions.”
For people who wear masks for long periods of time, the mask becomes a vaporized and humidified environment, Allen said. When people who wear masks cough or breathe out, the hot air, mucus secretions and saliva that come out are being trapped on the inside of the mask, Allen said.
“It’s changing the environment of your skin,” Allen said. “Carbon dioxide is building up on the skin surface. All of the sweat and the oils — if a woman is wearing makeup underneath that — all of that is clogging the little follicular openings; so you get clogged pores. The sweat gland openings can also get clogged.”
According to Allen, the best way to prevent these breakouts is to wear lighter masks, such as surgical masks, as opposed to heavier cloth masks.
“If you are ordering your own (heavier) mask because they are nice and colourful, realize that you need to probably wash them first,” Allen said.
Allen said people who wash their masks need to hand wash them in hot water with a gentle and hypoallergenic cleanser instead of laundry detergent.
“One way you can help yourself at home is to be sure when you take your mask off for the day, be sure to wash your face immediately,” Allen said. “(Wash with) gentle cleansers that are hypoallergenic and fragrance free. Also, it’s important for women to probably not wear makeup — if you’re going to be in a mask for many hours you probably don’t want to wear makeup from the cheeks down.”
16-year-old Pirie Sellars said she first started to notice this problem about six weeks ago when she was wearing a mask for eight hours a day at work.
“I tried rash creams and antibiotic medicine,” Sellars said. “I wouldn’t pick up one of those cloth ones because those hold a lot of bacteria and stuff like that, so now I wear those paper ones.”
Sellars said even before having to wear a mask, she struggled with flare ups due to sensitive skin.
“My skin is pretty sensitive so sometimes it likes to flare up,” Sellars said. “But definitely the sweat and all the stuff that was kept in the mask definitely made it worse.”
Sellars said that overall, wearing a lighter mask and washing her face with gentle cleansers have been the best methods for preventing flare ups of acne caused by wearing a mask.
