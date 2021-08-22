Residents in Norman and surrounding areas can receive free dental services Sept. 17 at Lifetime Dental of Norman.
Dr. Donna Galier and team at Lifetime Dental of Norman will partner with Dr. Thomas Basey, from Dental Care of Norman, to improve the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day to provide free dental care to those without dental insurance.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” Galier said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” Basey said. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at 2001 W. Lindsey St. Call the office in advance to schedule an appointment. For more information, call 329-6556 or visit FreeDentistryDay.org.
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” Galier said.
For more information about Lifetime Dental or to schedule an appointment, call 329-6556 or visit LifetimeDentalOfNorman.com.