A round of freezing precipitation is expected to fall on Norman Friday, but meteorologists say it won’t be as severe as previous winter storms this year.
Freezing rain and possibly sleet will fall on the city beginning early Friday, but it shouldn’t amount to more than two-hundredths of an inch, NWS meteorologist Ryan Bunker said. The snow that will fall on the city starting later in the morning is forecast to only reach about an inch, he said.
Bunker said this weather “isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary” for the first part of March.
“It’s just toward the end of our winter season as we transition into more of the spring season in the next couple weeks,” he said. “So we’re kind of in that transition zone where we could get severe weather as early as starting in the beginning of March, and we could also be getting winter weather as late as the middle of March.”
Snow fell on Norman Feb. 2-3, and was followed by sleet Feb. 23. Both winter weather events affected travel in the city.
While Bunker doesn’t expect this round of winter weather to be nearly as bad as the first two — he said the storm could possibly cause some slick spots on the roads — he urges residents to use caution when driving.
“Just be cautious, give extra room between you and the driver in front of you, and always be aware of your surroundings. The roads aren’t going to be a complete disaster like they have been the past few events, but there definitely could be some slick spots,” he said. “Although you may not see snow on the ground or even precipitation on the ground, the roads could still be slick, so just take it slow, take it easy and it will all be OK.”