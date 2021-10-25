After years of construction and COVID-19, business on Lindsey Street is making a resurgence.
The $39 million Lindsey Street Project, approved in 2012, began in 2015, with final improvements completed in spring 2018. The project addressed flooding at the intersection of McGee Drive and Lindsey Street, traffic congestion and safety concerns. It also added bike lanes and aesthetic upgrades such as decorative street lighting.
The project was strategically aligned with Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s construction of the highway system through Norman to minimize the time businesses in the corridor would be impacted, said Norman public works director Shawn O’Leary. The stretch of road opened at the same time as Lindsey Street and Interstate 35, he said.
O’Leary said more than half the money spent in the project was for stormwater improvements. This was “the most challenging” part of the project for the city, merchants and contractors, he said.
“If it were just a road project, we would have been done in about half the time,” O’Leary said.
Norman businesses located on a one-mile stretch on Lindsey Street from west of 24th Avenue SW to Berry Road had just two years to recover from a multi-year construction project, which impacted access to their parking lots, before COVID-19 created another challenge.
Dr. Joe Carter, owner of McGee Street Animal Hospital and former Ward 2 city councilmember, said the construction was an inconvenience. However, “the gain was worth the pain,” he said.
“One time I was working on a dog that was hit by a car, and then a thunderstorm hit, and the water got so high that I was standing in six inches of water operating on this dog,” Carter said. “Now the water goes where it’s supposed to go.”
Carter said while the construction and the pandemic left their mark on the corridor’s business landscape, the University North Park Tax Increment Financing had perhaps an even more significant effect on area retail. The Finance District was adopted in 2006 as a public financing method for development in a certain area.
The district is roughly bounded by I-35, Westheimer Airport and Robinson and Tecumseh streets.
While the purpose of the program was to draw new businesses to the district, Carter said it incentivized chain businesses on Lindsey Street to relocate there.
“McAlister's Deli, Sport Clips and Chilli’s closed their doors and moved to the other side of town, and that’s sales tax revenue going to subsidies for those businesses and not the city’s general fund,” Carter said. “They moved to University North Park, because that’s where people went for shopping, and they moved away from our area.”
Norman City Council approved the end of the University North Park TIF program in November 2019.
Some business owners say they still feel the effects of the construction, even in 2021. Bipti Patel, owner of Donut King at 1224 W. Lindsey St., said the median added during the construction process makes it difficult to enter the store’s parking lot.
The lot cannot be legally accessed heading westbound on Lindsey Street due to the median.
“They have to turn around, and a lot of people won’t do that,” Patel said.
Patel said both the access issue and the pandemic hitting in spring 2020 has resulted in a decrease in patrons.
O’Leary said the decision to put in a median was debated for years, and engineers promoted it for traffic safety reasons. He said the crash rate in the Lindsey Street corridor was nearly three times the national average for similar roadways.
“The Lindsey Street Merchant Association petitioned the city council to put in the median,” O’Leary said. “And traffic safety has dramatically improved, but we didn’t want to hurt businesses.”
Other business owners said they experienced significant strain during COVID. Jocelyn Wall, owner of International Pantry at 1618 W. Lindsey St., said the construction and the pandemic were obstacles she couldn’t have navigated without support from the community.
“During the construction, people were like, ‘I’m going to keep shopping with you and buy every single thing I can,’’' Wall said. “Then, during COVID, we did curbside and local delivery during the shutdown, and everybody was cooking and making bread, which was really helpful.”
Wall said survival also meant rolling out an easy-to-use website for online sales and trying to create as convenient a shopping experience as possible. With the website, she said she has seen a rebound in 2021.
Joe Sparks, owner of Legend’s Restaurant at 1313 W. Lindsey St., said businesses in the area saw a depression during the construction period. He foresaw a struggle for businesses in the area, and was vocally against the remodel project for years.
“It did affect us pretty badly while it was going on,” Sparks said. “It took us about a year to try and recover, and then the pandemic hit later.”
But Sparks said when he found out the project would be partially funded through federal dollars and McGee Drive would no longer be called “Lake McGee,” he decided to support it.
Boosts to property values, a more attractive approach to the University of Oklahoma on Lindsey Street from the interstate and the announcement of buried electric lines solidified Sparks’ decision to endorse the project.
“Since I got here 50 years ago, the city has been talking about solving the McGee Drive flooding problem,” Sparks said.
Sparks said while the street itself functionally and aesthetically improved with the construction, certain properties on the corridor still need improvements.
“I would love to see someone purchase one of the two service stations on the corner of Berry Road and Lindsey Street,” Sparks said.
Despite the shift away from being perceived as a retail hub in recent years, the area is showing signs of a renaissance, Carter said. Dallas-based Velvet Taco, a taco concept with 30 locations nationwide, opened September in the building that once housed McAlister’s at 1440 W. Lindsey St.
Carter said the store manager told him their grand opening surpassed any other location in sales.
“I think the success for Velvet Taco here on Lindsey Street will reverberate through the corridor,” Carter said.