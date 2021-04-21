An annual carnival that usually coincides with Norman Music Festival will commence without the tie to live music this year, but will still host a number of rides, food and activities for families.
The Lions Club of Norman is bringing back its family carnival Wednesday through Saturday this week at Sooner Mall with a ferris wheel, kid-friendly games, fair food and more. The carnival, which started in 1963, is returning to Norman for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a cancelation last year.
Lions Club member Bill Purcell said the carnival helps the club get glasses and eye care for those in need, in addition to other global causes.
“It’s important for us to have the funds to further our efforts, philanthropic efforts here in the community, because we didn’t get to have one last year, and that has limited what we can do,” Purcell said. “We kept up with donations and individual efforts to continue our philanthropic efforts, but we’ve had to cut back like every civics club due to COVID-19, so it’s good for us to help get back on track with that.”
Lisa Lujon’s family owns Great Plains Amusements, which operates the carnival. She said everyone involved is preparing for the festivities in Norman after providing entertainment for the 89ers Day Festival in Lexington last weekend.
The family-owned show, headquartered in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, has been in business for 50 years, and has four generations working.
“There’s 14 of us out here that are related,” Lujon said. “We just travel around from March to October, and we normally have 33 festivals annually in Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon and the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival.”
Those looking to ride carnival rides can purchase a colored wristband from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $25 each on-site.
“The color will change, so they need to make sure they have a different wristband for each night,” Lujon said.
Lujon said the food alone is reason enough to stop by the carnival, so attendees should come prepared to feast.
“We sold so many strawberry cream cheese ultimate funnel cakes at the Lexington festival,” Lujon said. “A lot of people like cherry chocolate, but the chocolate cream cheese is really good too.”
As Great Plains Amusement begins what looks to be an anticipated 2021 season, Lujon said people seem to be in good spirits as events like the Lexington festival and the Lion’s Club Norman family carnival usher a return to some normalcy. However, staff will wear masks, equipment is frequently cleaned and sanitizing stations will be set up to ensure the safety of both staff and attendees.
“I think the carnival at Sooner Mall is going to be great, and people seem to be happy [to have activities return],” Lujon said. “Come enjoy some sunshine and enjoy your favorite fair food, ride some rides, play some games and have a good time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.