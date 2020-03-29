Some people believe that during economic turmoil, money doesn't disappear; it simply changes hands as supply and demand evolves.
From near-raids on cheap food to toilet paper, liquor too is flying off the local shelves.
“We're running about two to three times our regular business currently,” said Matt Sterr, owner of The Spirit Shop in Norman. “The bars are closed, so people can't go out for a cocktail or a pint.”
The sharp increase in business shares the same provocation as it has for grocery stores because of fears that merchants would close or be out of goods, two local liquor stores reported to The Transcript.
Sullivan Newman from Corkscrew Wine & Spirits and Kathy Hallren at Joe's Wine & Spirits said business had finally slowed this week when the industry was declared essential.
“Thinking that we were going to be shutdown or thinking they were going to be trapped in their homes or something was definitely part of the increase,” Newman said. “There was a lot more people buying in their 40s and 50s last week, buying liquor for two weeks.”
DELIVERY ISN'T EASY
Sterr offers delivery following the temporary change to policy from the ABLE (Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement) Commission issued on March 24. The order will be in effect until April 17. It includes breweries and farm wineries and liquor stores.
Federal and state authorities and the City of Norman deem the industry essential and therefore is allowed to remain open while it follows Centers for Disease Control sanitization guidelines such as social distancing and frequent cleaning.
“We're encouraging people to stay home,” Sterr said, “or if they're going to drive, to just curbside (pickup) and stay out of the store. Since it's only been about 36 hours since they (ABLE) said we can do this (delivery), people are still learning about it. I think over the next few weeks it will reduce foot traffic.”
The decision to offer delivery is not a straight forward one for other liquor stores. Newman said their store is not participating in delivery due to the liability it can pose and increased insurance costs.
Hallren pointed out that liquor stores cannot use popular and easy to contract with services like Grub Hub and Post Mates.
“Whoever does deliveries for us has to be an employee,” she said. “They have to have the appropriate licensing (from ABLE). ABLE's letter said, 'only employees licensed by the ABLE Commission shall be allowed to make such deliveries,' and they also said they couldn't make online payments. That was my other problem. They have to take cash, checks or a portable square (pay) device on their phone.”
Hallren wondered why the commission disallowed online payment, even though she has an app for online orders. Customers cannot pay online under any circumstance, including those who pick up their orders.
“We have to run outside, run into the store and run out to the car with the card, receipt and the stuff,” Hallren said and pointed out it defeats the goal of no contact with the public. She reached out to ABLE with questions about the policy but did not receive a reply.
A call to ABLE spokesman Steve Barker was not immediately returned to The Transcript late Friday.
STAFFING A CRISIS
While liquor stores adapt to these changes, the toll on staff has been heavy as it has at grocery stores where employees work harder to restock.
“I looked at two of my employees the other day and I said, 'forget coronavirus, they're going to drop dead of exhaustion,'” Hallren said. “It's pretty labor intensive and I have five employees who have decided to shelter at home for various reasons. I hired a gal that works for the Hal Smith Group.”
Hal Smith Restaurant Group owns restaurants, many of them shut down or reduced staff to cope with the loss of dining traffic over virus restrictions. Those employees are find work temporarily with stores like Joe's Wine & Liquor. Hallren is hiring. Newman is filling in as assistant manager and Sterr had to hire five new employees. Applicants who have ABLE licenses to work in liquor stores and serve alcohol rise to the top of the list for hire.
The virus prompted employees to take a leave of absence or quit. Newman, Hallren and Sterr said these employees decided to take the precaution to stay home instead of work, especially those with school age children, those who live with elderly or at-risk adults and those who worked part time or didn't depend on the job as their only or significant household income.
Reduced hours have been a strategy to cope with staffing levels and to allow their employees to rest.
Hallren said she had not closed early in the history of her business since a Christmas Eve several years ago during a heavy snow storm. It's a different story today. Instead of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., her store is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 Monday through Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Corkscrew is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. but closed on Sunday. The Spirit Shop remains open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday but is closed on Sunday.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
