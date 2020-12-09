Lisa Meyer, a resident of Norman for 30 years, has announced her candidacy for the Norman City Council’s Ward 5 seat.
The Moore High School graduate has lived in Cleveland County almost her entire life and settled in Norman where she and her husband, Paul, raised two children in Ward 5, she said.
Meyer said she has spent her career working in banking and finance management. In addition to her career, she volunteered as the administrator for the Central Oklahoma Alliance of Christian Homeschoolers in Norman.
The seat is not the first she has sought. She narrowly lost an election for county clerk by 78 votes in the 2020 election, she said, but is eager to serve the residents of her ward.
Serving the citizens of Cleveland County is a Meyer family tradition. Her husband, Paul, has worked for the Cleveland County Commission and its “citizens for 37 years with only his brother, Mark, serving longer,” Meyer said in a prepared statement. Paul is Darry Stacey’s first deputy, she said.
“Dedication and serving Cleveland County citizens has been a part of our family for many years. I am excited and would be honored to return transparency, accountability and a willingness to work together for the betterment of Norman,” Meyer said in her prepared statement. “Norman deserves leadership that will work in unison and listen to the needs of their constituents. I will be that voice for Ward 5.”
Meyer said serving on the council demands strong leadership.
“Ward 5 deserves a leader that can understand the needs of this unique rural community and our need for investments in public safety and our neighborhoods. I will bring that leadership to Norman that this special community so richly deserves. Now more than ever it’s important that municipal offices stay nonpartisan. My campaign is committed to making sure your voice is represented in our local government,” her statement reads.
