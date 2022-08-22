The Transcript has compiled a list of precinct polling places for the statewide runoff election Tuesday from the Cleveland County Election Board. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters should refer to their voter identification cards to know where to vote.
- 123: Grace Baptist Church, 9300 Anderson Road, OKC
- 124 & 125: Hilltop Baptist Church, 11710 E. Stella Road, Norman
- 213: Life Church, 2916 S. Telephone Road, Moore
- 217: South Moore Baptist Church, 3801 S. Broadway, Mooore
- 218: MNTC Franklin Road, 4701 12th Avenue NW, Norman
- 301: North Haven Church, 4600 36th Ave. NW, Norman
- 302: North Haven Church, 4600 36th Ave. NW, Norman
- 303: Redeemer Church, 3651 Cascade Blvd., Norman
- 304: Paradigm Baptist Church, 4301 Country Club Terrace, Norman
- 305: New Life Bible Church, 3308 Broce Court, Norman
- 306: Sooner Mall, 3301 W Main St., Norman
- 307: Sooner Mall, 3301 W Main St., Norman
- 308: Norman Public Library West, 300 Norman Center Court, Norman
- 309: St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1601 W Imhoff Road, Norman
- 310: University Lutheran Church, 914 Elm Ave., Norman
- 311: Bethel Baptist Church Annex, 1132 McGee Drive, Norman
- 312: Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman
- 313: St. Stephens Methodist Church, 1801 W Brooks St., Norman
- 314: Calvary Chapel of Norman, 1401 W Boyd St., Norman
- 315: Berry Road Baptist Church, 500 N Berry Road, Norman
- 316: Sooner Station, 2803 24th Ave. NW, Norman
- 317: Life Spring Church, 600 W Tecumseh Road, Norman
- 318: Northeast Baptist Church, 905 E Rock Creek Road, Norman
- 319: Community Church of the Nazarene, 1801 N Porter Ave., Norman
- 320: Concord Mission Baptist Church, 1500 N Stubbeman, Norman
- 321: Goodrich Memorial United Methodist, 200 W Hayes St., Norman
- 322: St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 421 E Acres St., Norman
- 323: St. John's Episcopal Church, 235 W Duffy St., Norman
- 324: Administration Services Center, 131 S Flood Ave., Norman
- 325: Alameda Church of Christ, 801 E Alameda St., Norman
- 326: Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1818 Alameda St., Norman
- 327: Norman First American Methodist, 1950 Beaumont Drive, Norman
- 328: Christ the King Presbyterian Church, 2373 Classen Blvd., Norman
- 329: Cross Pointe Church, 2601 24th Ave. SE, Norman
- 330: Christ the King Presbyterian Church, 2373 Classen Blvd., Norman
- 331: St. Thomas More University Parish, 100 E Stinson St., Norman
- 332 :University Lutheran Church, 914 Elm Ave., Norman
- 333: Cobblestone Creek Club House, 1350 Cobblestone Creek Drive, Norman
- 334: Cobblestone Creek Club House, 1350 Cobblestone Creek Drive, Norman
- 335: Cobblestone Creek Club House, 1350 Cobblestone Creek Drive, Norman
- 336: Discover Church, 1002 Hamilton Drive, Noble
- 337: Discover Church, 1002 Hamilton Drive, Noble
- 338: First Assembly of God Church, 2500 E Lindsey St., Norman
- 339: Lakeside Church of God, 4400 E Alameda, St., Norman
- 340: Alameda Baptist Church, 1503 E Alameda St., Norman
- 341: Wildwood Community Church, 1501 24th Ave. NE, Norman
- 342: Wildwood Community Church, 1501 24th Ave. NE, Norman
- 343: Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 4800 E Franklin Road, Norman
- 344: Franklin Baptist Church, 7327 E Franklin Road, Norman
- 345: Pecan Valley Baptist Church, 18901 Pecan Valley Road, Newalla
- 346: Lakeview Baptist Church, 10510 Alameda Drive, Norman
- 347: Franklin Baptist Church, 7327 E Franklin Road, Norman
- 348: Enterprise Baptist Church, 2425 84th Ave. SE, Norman
- 349: Lakeside Church of God, 4400 E Alameda St., Norman
- 350: Enterprise Baptist Church, 2425 84th Ave. SE, Norman
- 351: Faith Baptist Church, 3661 120th Ave. SE, Norman
- 352: Little Axe American Legion, 2020 156 Ave. NE, Norman
- 403: 12 Corners Baptist Church, 15601 E. Etowah Road, Noble
